Jake Paul Makes Proposal To Fight Conor McGregor In The UFC

If Jake Paul is coming to the UFC, well then he’s going after the biggest fish.

And in terms of being a box-office draw, nobody tops Conor McGregor, who last fought against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. It would appear Paul thinks he would be the perfect opponent for McGregor when he returns, if UFC president Dana White allows it.

“How about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor,” Paul said Saturday, via Twitter. “If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose, I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?”

Paul’s proposal comes after a previous tweet, in which the YouTuber turned professional boxer stoked the flames for a potential bout with McGregor.

“I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God,” Paul tweeted.

The 25-year-old Paul holds a 5-0 professional record, with knockout wins over former UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. His war of words with White, however, has been the main talking point in recent months.

Paul has routinely called out White for not taking better care of his fighters. The UFC does not currently provide long-term healthcare for its fighters, the crux of Paul’s criticism.

During a recent appearance on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,” White responded to some of Paul’s criticism and challenges.

“No [scenario I’d let Diaz or Masvidal box Paul while under UFC contract],” White said. “You notice how he wants to fight f*cking everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all this bullsh*t. Go fight a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”

