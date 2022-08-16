Jake Paul Learns That Baseball Is Really Hard

Jake Paul is not one to shy away from a challenge. On his Wikipedia page, he has five listed occupations: Youtuber, Social Media Influencer, Actor, Rapper and Boxer.

One occupation is absent: baseball player. If Tuesday’s performance is any indication, don’t expect that to change any time soon.

Jake Paul was invited to take batting practice prior to the Marlins-Padres game in Miami. Donning an unbuttoned custom Marlins jersey with “Paul” emblazoned above the #50, he got a few swings in.

Swings is the key word. The non-key words are things like “hit” or “contact.” In a short clip shared to Twitter, Paul fails to make even the slightest contact on any of his four attempts.

Jake Paul took some swings on the field before tonight's Marlins-Padres game



(via @AndreesBolivar)pic.twitter.com/oaU4lJazTI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 16, 2022

Jake Paul has attempted other sports before. He previously worked out with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Reese’s Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, Paul looked solid on an NFL field. Paul took to social media to suggest he might pursue it, someday.

Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought.



now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL?☺️😏



Honey hold my beer… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 2, 2022

I’m not an MLB scout or the director of any baseball camps, but in my professional opinion he ain’t going to “The Show.” And by “professional opinion” I mean I once won a “D” state championship in men’s softball.

But hey, what do I know? Jake Paul has been counted out before and proven people wrong. Plus, with the Marlins well outside the playoff race, why not give him a shot? At least people would pay to see him play.

Jake Paul sits courtside at MSG (Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

Maybe that’s the angle he’s working here. He found a way to make millions of dollars boxing without any experience, maybe he can find a way to do the same with baseball.