Jake Paul’s Visit With the Cowboys Shows ‘Sloppy Technique’, Needs Work

Jake Paul visited with the Dallas Cowboys on April 1 and it was anything but a joke.

Jim Nagy, executive director of Reese’s Senior Bowl and an 18-year NFL Scout, took to social media to share some final thoughts after watching Paul’s workout. The expert said Paul needs some work, but gave some feedback for the YouTuber turned boxer to improve on.

“Release needs work,” Nagy wrote. “Sloppy technique and too high vs. jam. More of a straight-line athlete. Wish he had more wiggle& burst to escape. Body-catching can be cleaned up thru jugs work. Elite backline awareness & toe-tape (always finish on a positive!).”

FINAL SUMMARY ON @jakepaul: Release needs work. Sloppy technique and too high vs. jam. More of a straight-line athlete. Wish he had more wiggle& burst to escape. Body-catching can be cleaned up thru jugs work. Elite backline awareness & toe-tape (always finish on a positive!). https://t.co/n4TNuyxO7n — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 3, 2022

Paul, who is often motivated by doubt, took to social media after the workout to vocalize his thoughts.

Wait… remember when people said I couldn’t box? Then become highest paid boxer, undefeated, and knocked out everyone I fought.



now y’all saying I can’t go to the NFL?☺️😏



Honey hold my beer… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 2, 2022

In December, Paul said on his podcast he plans to make a move to the NFL when the time is right. He repeated the same sentiment in an interview with Stephen A. Smith.

Paul told Smith he wanted to ideally play slot receiver “scoring touchdowns.”

.@jakepaul's plans: retire from boxing with a 10-0 record then make a move to the NFL 🏈 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/krmuNmowAo — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) January 28, 2022

“If you get me some of those sticky Nike gloves, I’ll be up in there scoring touchdowns,” Paul said in January. “You’re going to see me on SportsCenter highlight reel and we’re going to be right back on here … and you’re going to be like, ‘I can’t believe you did it Jake!'”

