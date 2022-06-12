Jake Paul Breaks Silence On President Joe Biden’s Record, Voters: ‘You Are The American Problem’

Thought leader and celebrity boxer Jake Paul (5-0) finally broke his silence on President Joe Biden’s lackluster record in improving the quality of life in America.

Paul addressed key points trending in the wrong direction for the Biden administration, including ballooning inflation, insufferable gas prices, a sharp dip in crypto (to the moon!) and more.

He set himself up for a fight by calling out the voters that placed Biden in office, dubbing them “the American problem.”

Paul tweeted:

Biden accomplishments

1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language

If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem.

Biden accomplishments



1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language



If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 12, 2022

Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz chimed in on Paul’s critique.

Jake Paul’s third biggest critique of the administration is the price of crypto going down pic.twitter.com/yGqBEDr9Q1 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 12, 2022

Paul’s words still hit hard with the American people.

As the inflation rate in the U.S. jumps to 8.6 percent and gas prices reach a nationwide record-high of $5 a gallon ($6.46 in Los Angeles County), Americans desperately search for figures with a platform to shed light on the pressing issues as the Biden administration puts forth no applicable solution, months into the increases.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela