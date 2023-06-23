Country Music Star Jake Owen Drops Outstanding New Album

Videos by OutKick

Jake Owen’s new album “Loose Cannon” is incredibly solid.

The country music star released his seventh studio album Friday for his fans around the country, and it didn’t disappoint at all.

Owen is known for being a bit of a renegade in the country music world. His music is a bit all over the place. Sometimes, it’s about partying. Other times, it takes a more somber tone.

No matter what song of his you might find yourself landing on after hitting shuffle, his music tends to set a tone and take listeners on a ride. “Señorita” with Lele Pons is a great example of a song that really takes listeners on a journey.

“Loose Cannon” is some of Jake Owen’s best work.

Now, his seventh album is out after some outstanding singles originally dropped, and to the surprise of absolutely nobody, the music is exactly what fans were hoping for.

“Solo Solo,” “On the Boat Again,” “Loose Cannon,” “Friends Don’t Let Friends,” “Go Getter” and “When it All Shakes Out” seem to be the standout songs on the 16-track album.

Don’t get me wrong. The entire album is worth listening to. I’ve already listened to it twice this morning, but those six songs above really crush it.

Owen is a wildly talented country music artist.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been nearly 17 years since Owen dropped his first album “Startin’ With Me.”

He’s been making music at a high level for nearly two decades. Most people are lucky to have one hit song.

Jake Owen has seven studio albums, multiple number one hits and is one of the most popular country music singers in the country.

Jake Owen releases new album “Loose Cannon.” The album is incredibly solid. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The man just doesn’t know how to slow down and “Loose Cannon” is proof his fastball is as fast as ever. Jake Owen simply makes great music.

His seventh album is a great reminder that there’s nothing better than cracking a cold beer and just cruising through an exceptional country album.

Jake Owen is one of the most successful people in the country music industry. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

You can stream Jake Owen’s new album on Spotify or wherever you get your music. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re a country music person. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.