Logan Paul Gets Into Crowd Fight After Winning WWE Bout, Pulling Up To Jake’s Boxing Match In Same Clothes

Logan Paul barely had enough time to get from Michigan to Texas in time for his brother Jake’s boxing match against Nate Diaz on Saturday night. He made it, but wasn’t able to change clothes.

Logan, who re-signed with the WWE in April, stepped into the ring with Ricochet at SummerSlam in Detroit around 8:00 p.m. ET. The elder Paul brother was loudly booed as he walked out.

The two went back and forth for about 30 minutes and put on a show!

Paul has quickly become a rising star in the WWE because of ridiculous moves like this:

In the end, it was Paul who came out on top of his match. (With some help from brass knuckles.)

Logan Paul finished Ricochet with brass knuckles 😳 #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7k2N2WGwcK — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 6, 2023

As soon as the bout ended, Paul hustled over to the airport and caught a private plane down to Dallas. His brother, Jake, was strapping on the gloves to throw hands with one of the most recognizable names in UFC history.

.@LoganPaul is flying from Detroit to Dallas after his WWE match to watch his lil bro @JakePaul fight Nate Diaz 🛩️ #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/UhuQzhF7o7 — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2023

Logan wasn’t going to miss Jake’s bout and arrived with plenty of time in the same outfit he worse against Ricochet.

Little did he know, though, his night wasn’t over!

Jake did his thing in the ring and defeated Diaz to move to 7-1 in his boxing career. Meanwhile, Logan (and his dad) got into it with a fan in the crowd, which quickly escalated from there.

Logan Paul got into it with a fan ringside during Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 😳 pic.twitter.com/ndkuZ4nZMO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) August 6, 2023

All-in-all, it was a big night for the Paul brothers. Logan won a his WWE SummerSlam match, hopped on a jet to catch Jake beat Diaz and managed to keep things interesting outside of the ring by starting a skirmish amongst those sitting ringside.

WHAT A NIGHT @JAKEPAUL WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/DIUztbWuGu — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 6, 2023

Love them or hate them, Logan and Jake Paul never fail to bring the entertainment. They went 2-0 on Saturday and their brands only continue to grow!