Jake Gyllenhaal Declares He’s Proud To Be An American, Says The USA Is ‘Made Up Of Heroes’

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal isn’t afraid to talk about how much he loves the USA.

Most people in Hollywood act like the red, white and blue are terrible colors that represent a horrible nation that should be condemned.

If you’re a loyal OutKick reader, we already know you reject that nonsense. Unfortunately, people in Hollywood embrace the idea the United States is a downright terrible place.

The popular actor is definitely not in that group.

Jake Gyllenhaal says America is a nation of heroes. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Jake Gyllenhaal has a powerful view of the USA.

Gyllenhaal has a new war movie titled “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” out that tells the story of an American soldier saving his old interpreter in Afghanistan. It’s a classic example of the kinds of movies viewers are craving. However, it’s about a lot more than just making a war film for Gyllenhaal. It was also about creating a movie that represents the best of the USA.

“I feel like America is made up of heroes, and sometimes reluctant ones, but that is our fabric. That is who we are. I felt that when I read it. It made me proud to be an American, and in that way I wanted to be a part of it,” Gyllenhaal said during a Saturday appearance on “Fox & Friends” when asked why he took the role.

The star actor also doubled down and made it clear he loves the country he calls home and the story the movie tells.

“I walked out feeling proud to be an American and knowing what we can do and what we can be,” Gyllenhaal further added.

Props to Gyllenhaal for loving America.

This kind of message is about as rare as a unicorn sighting out of Hollywood. Other than guys like Chris Pratt, Clint Eastwood and a very small handful of others, you don’t really see people in Hollywood praise the country that has enriched them and made them famous.

Again, to many celebrities, America is a terrible place that is full of racists and needs to be dismantled. They love using their platforms to push political messages like gun control while living behind big gates with armed guards.

Jake Gyllenhaal isn’t afraid to admit he’s proud to be an American. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney )

There’s a reason Hollywood is failing. It’s become mega-woke and people don’t want to deal with that nonsense. That’s why it’s so incredibly refreshing to see an A-list actor praise the USA as a nation of heroes and talk about how he loves this country.

It should be the norm. Unfortunately, it’s not. It’s a sad but true reality. More people need to recognize that while America isn’t perfect, it’s by far and away the best country on the planet. In this country, hard work is rewarded and you can do anything if you’re willing to commit to it. At the very least, you’ll have the opportunity to try.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s new movie “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” is out in theaters. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images)

Props to Jake Gyllenhaal for praising a country so many in Hollywood hate. The entertainment industry could definitely use some more of that energy.