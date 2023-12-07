Jake Browning And Stephanie Niles Invade Duval, Kay Adams Turns On America & Rate This Office Potluck Spread

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to a Thursday edition of Nightcaps — the one where we all think we’re excited for Thursday Night Football only to then realize it’s Pats-Steelers, which is maybe the worst NFL game of all time. Bet both teams would KILL for Nightcaps OG Jake Browning.

We’ll welcome the future league MVP and WAG Stephanie Niles back to class in a big way today. Loved these two back in September and now they’re all grown up. What a ride.

Relatively quiet week so far, huh? Seriously, besides a few FSU ripples here and there, there just hasn’t been a ton going on. Good thing I’m here to get everyone refocused headed into a big weekend!

We’re gonna talk Jake Browning and Stephanie Niles today. We’re gonna talk a little Marshall football, too! Didn’t see that coming, did you?

What else? Oh yeah! We haven’t spoke since Monday, which is when Queen Kay Adams joined the Manningcast and turned on all of America. I know Anthony mentioned her yesterday, but I’ve been sitting on these creepy/horny comments for a few days now so we’ll dive in.

Relax, they’re not mine. Animals.

There’s also this wild office potluck video making the rounds that the First Lady alerted me to, and I am fascinated by it. I don’t know why, but I just am. I think you’ll be, too.

OK, that’s enough teasing for now. Time to get down to business so we all have enough time to mentally prepare ourselves for tonight’s big game!

Notepads out. Phones on silent.

Jake Browning and Stephanie Niles invade Duval

… and don’t you forget where you heard it first!

While the rest of America was introduced to Jake Browning Monday night, Nightcaps had you covered months ago. Once again, we were ahead of the trends. Round of applause!

Anyway, Browning lit up the Jags all night and looked like a damn HOFer from the jump. Are the Bengals … back? No clue, but I was a big fan of it being a Dolphins fan myself.

The bigger development Monday was the resurgence of Stephanie Niles, Browning’s longtime girlfriend. The NFL WAG pool is loaded with talent, so Stephanie has a ways to go, but she appears ready for the challenge.

Speaking of pools … how about Peyton and Eli’s reaction to seeing the bikinis in the Duval pool? Hilarious. Love these two.

Love Jake and Stephanie more.

The Manning brothers are in shock



💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/OVFDfwbLng — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 5, 2023

Speaking of the Manningcast … Kay Adams shockingly won the night, Part II!

Stephanie Niles and Jake Browning are here, folks, and they ain’t going anywhere (at least until Joey Burrow comes back). Get used to it.

Now, I’m gonna stick with the Manningcast fellas for a bit. I know it happened a few days ago but I haven’t spoken to ya’ll since, and you know the rules … if it’s new to me, it’s new to everyone.

I watched more Manningcast during Monday’s game than ever before, mainly because Tua was on it and I don’t know if you’ve heard but I’m a big Tua guy.

After #MyQB got done crushing some Eric Clapton, Nightcaps Queen Kay Adams hopped in the Manningcast hotseat for a few minutes and took over the internet.

And as pro-Tua as we are here at Nightcaps, we’re even more pro-Kay Adams. You saw it yesterday when Anthony talked about her quarter-zip, which was excellent content in itself.

Allow me to follow that up by pointing out how much she turned on the rest of America during the end of the third quarter. I saw her trending about five minutes after she came on and knew we were in for a wild ride.

doing this shit in front of Kay Adams I would be sick pic.twitter.com/ciSLw6og5k — jj🫡 (@pachecotruther) December 5, 2023

Me anytime Kay Adams breathes on a television screen: pic.twitter.com/s9LukXql8c — THE 5th Quarter (@5thQuarterShow_) December 5, 2023

just found out who kay adams was today pic.twitter.com/OwhJpuK7f0 — $5 phillip (@mattkeef40) December 5, 2023

I feel like @EliManning updated Kay Adams Wikipedia. This is the fastest I’ve seen a Wikipedia updated lol pic.twitter.com/IvTZw67x9b — Don Alan Riggs (@donalanriggs) December 5, 2023

Putting Kay Adams and @EliManning on the same show should be illegal. Way too much sex appeal https://t.co/5NpOoGpsEV — Ben Horowitz (@BenHorowitz1) December 5, 2023

How about this quote from Marshall coach Charles Huff?

I still can’t believe to this day that Good Morning Football just let Kay Adams walk away. That show used to be elite. It’s just so bad now. I used to be such a Kyle Brandt fan but I feel like he’s just jumped the shark at this point. Sad.

Oh well … good thing we have Up and Adams every day!

Now, let’s all head over to (We Are!) Marshall and check in on starting QB Cam Fancher, who entered the transfer portal yesterday after what sounded like a great few years!

Cam’s sister commenting on this👇 pic.twitter.com/MdNnDmMNTw — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) December 6, 2023

This office potluck has the internet talking

I think that’s gotta be one of the craziest quotes I’ve ever actually heard from a real college football coach. Just brutal. Is he taking a shot at Cam or the fans? I think the fans, right?

Brutal stuff. “The fans hate him.” Whoooooooof.

Good luck to Cam on his next venture!

Now, here’s the video I was talking about that has the entire internet abuzz. It’s from Thanksgiving, but just started going viral this week.

I don’t know why, but I’m mesmerized every time I watch it:

For starters, it’s an unreal spread. Diverse, too! Checks all the boxes.

Couple obvious things stick out:

Can we dice up those cucumbers a little more, Nikki? What is that?

Shannon is the easy MVP of this potluck. That’s called job security. You wanna know how to not get laid off? Be the something person. Have something that you’re known for or good at or people like you for. Easiest way to push your name way down the layoff list.

Zoey clearly forgot the potluck was today but she’s gonna get bailed out because Texas Roadhouse rolls are elite.

Hot tamale guy ain’t getting laid off, either. See? Be an it person.

That alfredo is 100% store bought. Not even Gordon Ramsey can slice chicken that perfectly.

Good knowing you, Javier.

Watergate salad? What the hell is that? I’m intrigued. Big Dick Nixon guy.

Like the sell job on the Simosas from Thomas.

Bringing two different types of green beans to a potluck is psycho stuff. I can’t think of a more boring food.

What the turkey cake lacks in effort it more than makes up for in cost, because that bad boy had to be expensive.

The charcuterie guy definitely got high last night and just raided his fridge quickly on the way to work.

This guy wants to own a house in the Hamptons but hasn’t caught his big break yet so he just dresses the part for now:

Spirited debate, Goodwill scores & Andreea Dragoi

Whew. What a rush!

OK, pedal to the floor so we can all hammer some unders tonight …

First up? Everyone’s favorite budget airline:

This one has me in a pretzel. On one hand, the guy seems like he’s ready to fight and could probably hold his own. On the hand, though … he’s wearing a mask. A mask!

A mask!!!!

Upon further review, the guy in the orange could definitely kick this guy’s ass. Nice restraint on his part.

PS: is that the nicest Spirit plane you’ve ever seen? Didn’t think those existed.

Next? Let’s head on up to some random Goodwill in Oregon and see what we can find:

Oh no! Jonathan Smith bailed for Michigan State and the school immediately shipped all his stuff to the local Goodwill. Nice find, though.

Fun fact: I once lost my trusty 60-degree on a golf course in Hilton Head (can’t hide money) and was so devasted by it that I went to the local Goodwill and found one to replace it with. No idea what year it is, but I use it all the time. Love that damn club. Best $2 purchase of my life.

Finally, let’s all head into a big night of punts with San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi. We used to call her the Olivia Dunne of the Pool, but the communists at Google didn’t like that so now she’s just Andreea.

How’s that for some inside baseball?!

Let’s have a night.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Jake Browning and Stephanie Niles for MVP(s)? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.