Jaire Alexander had himself a very merry Christmas. The 25-year-old Packers defensive back had a crucial interception in a Packers win over the Dolphins, delivered an all-time postgame interview and trolled Miami’s star receiver on his way into the locker room.

Early in the fourth quarter, with the score tied at 20, Tua Tagovailoa threw across the middle in the direction of Tyreek Hill. He missed by a significant margin.

The ball flew over Hill’s head and landed right into the out-stretched arms of Alexander, who cut back to the right and went about 25 yards on the return. That is the boring way of describing the play.

Jaire Alexander had a different account of what happened and it was far more exciting.

After Green Bay’s six-point win, Fox NFL’s Pam Oliver asked him to walk her through the play.

“Oh man, that’s easy,” he began.

From there, Alexander gave an exhilarating breakdown of how Tagovailoa’s overthrow ended up in his hands. He also declared that the “PACK IS BACK!”

Here is how it went down in his own words:

A MUST LISTEN ‼️ @JaireAlexander explains what he saw during his interception today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bfxhTP3SUf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 25, 2022

If Alexander’s interview wasn’t amazing enough, he got a jab in at the Dolphins— specifically Jaylen Waddle— on his way off of the field. After sharing the win with some fans in the crowd, the former first-round pick hit Waddle’s signature celebration as he made his way into the locker room.

That, of course, is the Waddle.

Jaire Alexander hit the waddle in front of Dolphins fans 💀 pic.twitter.com/yjG1H9Mxn9 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) December 25, 2022

Sunday’s win was crucial for the Packers’ playoff hopes. While there is still a lot that needs to happen, they are not far behind in the NFC North with home games against the Vikings and Lions left.

Green Bay has won each of its last three games to reach 7-8 on the season. It could very easily sneak into a Wild Card spot with a 9-8 record if things continue to go in the organization’s favor.