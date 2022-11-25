Texas Reportedly Loses Former Alabama Tight End

Jahleel Billingsley is reportedly no longer part of the Texas Longhorns.

The talented tight end who came from the Alabama Crimson Tide has parted ways with the program, according to On3.com.

Billingsley opened the season with a six-game suspension tied to something that happened while back in Tuscaloosa. Now, he’s completely off the team.

Jahleel Billingsley’s time with the Longhorns was a massive disappointment.

Texas fans expected Billingsley to be a standout player for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. People truly believed he could come in right away and make a massive impact.

After all, in his two previous seasons at Alabama, he caught six touchdowns passes and had more than 500 receiving yards. Fans looked at those numbers and immediately assumed Jahleel Billingsley could be a top target for Quinn Ewers.

Jahleel Billingsley leaves Texas. Will he continue his career at a different school? He previously played at Alabama. Billingsley started the season with a six-game suspension. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

That never came close to happening. With one game left this season, Billingsley has 38 receiving yards on three receptions and no touchdowns. Seeing him contribute on the field for Texas is about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

Now, he’s completely off the roster for unknown reasons. Due to the COVID year rule, Billingsley still has eligibility left if he wants to keep playing.

Jahleel Billingsley is off Texas’ roster with one regular season game left. He transferred in from Alabama. Will he play again? He finished the season with three catches. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given the fact he had success playing for Nick Saban at Alabama, it’s hard to believe he won’t continue his career somewhere else. There’s just simply no doubt this season was an absolute bust for Billingsley.