Jaguars WR Zay Jones Arrested, Facing Domestic Battery Charge

Zay Jones, veteran wideout for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was arrested Monday, facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge for domestic battery involving bodily harm, according to NFL Network’s Clayton Holloway.

Jones was arrested by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office authorities and detained at Duval County Jail Monday evening. Jones has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday (9 a.m., ET).

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 17: Zay Jones #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

A Jaguars spokesperson noted that the team is aware of Jones’ arrest.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Jones in 2017 (37th overall). The seven-year wideout recorded a career-high total in receiving yards last year with 823.

The arrest comes a day after the Jaguars faced the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, losing 34-3 to the Niners. Jones has eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns on the year for the Jags.

Check back with OutKick as the story develops.