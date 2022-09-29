Jaguars Will Maul The Eagles At ‘The Linc’ In Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly is a glimpse into the NFL’s future.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawerence faces off with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in a matchup we could see often in years to come.

Jacksonville embarrassed the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10 on their home field Sunday. Lawrence completed 28-of-39 passes for 262 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs with a 115.5 QB Rating.

Trevor Lawrence named AFC Player of the Week for the first time in his career

Philly went into Washington and clubbed the Commanders 24-8 in Week 3. Hurts lit up D.C., completing 22-of-35 throws for 340 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INT with a 123.5 QB Rating.

Betting Details (DraftKings)

Moneyline (ML): JAGUARS (+220) , Eagles (-260)

, Eagles (-260) Against the spread (ATS): JAGUARS +6.5 (-105) , Eagles -6.5 (-115)

, Eagles -6.5 (-115) Total (O/U) — 46.5 — O: -115, U: -105

Jaguars have the edge at quarterback

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Lawrence is a former No. 1 overall pick and one of the most highly touted prospects ever for a reason. He is more of a franchise quarterback than Eagles Hurt. And I’ll die on that hill.

Last week on the NFL Week 3 OutKick Bets podcast, I said “are we sure [Trevor] Lawrence isn’t better than [Los Angeles Chargers QB] Herbert?”

If I’m willing to go that far in a Lawrence vs. Herbert comparison, I’ll certainly land on Lawrence being better than Hurts.

Especially, since Lawrence has a better expected points added per play, success rate and completion percentage over expectation.

While the Eagles are more talented, the Jaguars have some ballers as well. Jacksonville’s front office dropped a boatload of coin this offseason to give Lawrence weapons. They’re paying off. So far.

Jacksonville’s defense has studs

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd and DE Josh Allen (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

One of the perks of the Jaguars sucking ass for years is their war chest of draft picks. Jacksonville used the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on DE Travon Walker and the No. 27 pick on LB Devin Lloyd.

Walker lines up on the opposite side of the defensive line of a former first-rounder in DE Josh Allen. The Walker-Allen tandem is something to watch moving forward. Walker has Vought athleticism and Allen is Pro Football Focus’s (PFF) sixth-highest graded pass rusher.

Lloyd is going to be a top-10 linebacker in the NFL soon, if not already. PFF grades Lloyd as the eighth-best linebacker and he already has two interceptions this season. Lloyd has the matchup in coverage vs. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert, per PFF.

Philly falls off in the second half

It’s hard to criticize an undefeated team. But, the Eagles haven’t strung together two quality halves in any game this year.

Philly scored 14 third-quarter points in Week 1 vs. the Detroit Lions. Otherwise, the Eagles have been held scoreless in the second half ever since.

They got out to a 24-0 first-half lead last week against Washington and a 24-7 first-half lead the week prior vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Maybe Philly didn’t score more points because it knew the defense would put away the game. The backdoor on the Jaguars +6.5 is wide-open vs. an Eagles offense that runs out of steam after halftime.

BET the JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS +6.5 (-110) for 1 unit at DraftKings Sportsbook and SPRINKLE on Jacksonville’s ML.

