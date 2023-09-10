Jaguars WAGs Party & Twerk As Jacksonville Kicks Off The Season In Indy

Videos by OutKick

The Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking off the regular season in Indianapolis against a division rival in the Colts. As they do so, their WAGs, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa, are busy partying.

Instead of making the Week 1 trip to Indy with the team, the WAGs are enjoying some bonding time together. The bonding came in the form a of a tea party and twerking. Marissa reportedly hosted the pre-kickoff event and from the looks of it the ladies are letting loose.

A video posted to TikTok by defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris’ wife Krystal features one of the ladies showing off dance moves. Dance moves that answer the question of how they “bagged” their NFL husbands.

Some tea and some twerking, now that’s how you take bonding and the start of a new season to the next level. When they talk about a team doing all of the little things right, this is one of those little things they’re talking about.

When your team and their WAGs are close everyone from the top of the franchise on down is on the same page. Don’t be surprised if Jacksonville gets off to a strong start this season.

The Jaguars WAGs Are Setting Themselves Up For Success

This is a veteran move right here. One that shows, in her third year in the league, true leadership on Marissa Lawrence’s part.

Get the ladies together, make it a fun dress up kind of event, then leave time to let loose a little bit over several days.

The worse thing that they could have done is rush through a pre-kickoff tea party. That wouldn’t have cut it. Sadly there are probably a few teams that think that’s good enough.

This is going to pay dividends as the grind of an NFL season really gets going. It already has. The quarterback’s wife is wearing matching t-shirts with another one of the WAGs.

Tell me that isn’t how you build a champion.