Checking In With Kid Rock And Marissa Lawrence, Pat McAfee Makes It Awkward With ESPN, Cowboys Rookie Hates Football And Watch Out For That Snake!

Videos by OutKick

My name is Kiiiiiiiiiid, Kid Rock!

Actually, no. No it’s not. Not even close. But, I put on my best mid-’90s fit over the weekend, paged my closest friends to join me and saw Robert James Ritchie perform in person. All that was missing was an ice cold Bud Light.

Yeah, right. There wasn’t a Bud Light in sight.

What was visible was a guy wearing a “F—S GIVEN” #00 jersey directly in front of me (keep scrolling through to see that beauty), nearly as much red, white and blue as a Fourth of July parade and enough Daisy Dukes to keep Pamela Anderson (partially) clothed for an entire summer.

So while Zach Dean was stumbling his way through the Big Easy, I was in Ohio, 10 minutes from home sipping whiskey out the bottle, not thinking ’bout tomorrow, singing Sweet home Alabama all summer long.

Or something like that.

I highly recommend seeing the Detroit Cowboy if the opportunity presents itself. Mr. Rock himself, now 52, is seemingly as entertaining as when his Devil Without A Cause album was released – and went Platinum – in 1998.

Also, that makes it 2/3rds of the Nightcaps army that was treating the weekend accordingly. Your move, Amber Harding.

Kid Rock performed over the weekend in Youngstown, OH. (Photo courtesy of my iPhone.)

Kid Rock hit the turntables on Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of my iPhone.)

How Bout Them That Cowboy?

From one Cowboy to another we go. Former Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith packed up his game and headed out west after being drafted by Dallas in the first round of April’s NFL Draft. Smith is being counted on by Dallas to sureup the team’s run defense. Considering Smith weighs more than 330 pounds and was very productive with the Wolverines, that sounds like a match made in football heaven.

One problem – Smith doesn’t like football. Ya know, his job.

“I don’t even like football,” Smith told Mike Leslie of WFAA. “I like hitting people. I’m serious.”

Mazi Smith just likes hitting people. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images).

Despite doing a job he doesn’t necessarily love (who hasn’t done that!?), Smith at least seems ready and willing to punch the clock when called upon. Which is nice, considering he signed a 4-year deal for more than $13 million after being drafted.

“I’m on the payroll for a reason. I’m doing my job description,” Smith told the Cowboys website.

I’m with ya Mazi. I tell my OutKick bosses the same when the liver comes calling for a Nightcap while still on the clock. Tough gig, but it’s why they brought me in.

American Pie Gig Wasn’t Quite As Financially Rewarding

Sean William Scott, better known as “Steve Stifler” from the American Pie movies, found himself in the opposite situation as Mazi Smith early in his career. See, Stifler Scott really liked acting, but the paycheck wasn’t exactly NFL money. As in – not even NFL practice squad player money.

The actor was recently a guest on The Rich Eisen Show and told the show’s host he made only $8k for his breakout role in 1999’s American Pie. And oh, by the way, the movie itself brought in more than $230 million at the box office. That, kids, is what you call a good ROI if you’re a movie studio.

Seann William Scott made a whopping 8 grand for his role in American Pie. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage).

When Eisen asked Sean William Scott if reports of him making only eight thousand dollars for the role were true, he confirmed as much. “I think so, yeah, because I remember afterward I bought a used Thunderbird for, like, $5,000 or maybe $6,000, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby.’”

Oddly enough, that $8k which was soon down to between two and three thousand dollars, was not enough bank to live comfortably in Los Angeles.

“I don’t know what happened to the other $2,000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy,” Scott told Eisen. “So maybe it was even less than $8,000.”

Seann William Scott must have been on something when he agreed to the terms for his American Pie role 🤯



He says he was only paid $8k for his role as Stifler in American Pie 😨



pic.twitter.com/W4P5Gswm91 — No-Look Media (Sports Clips) (@NoLookMedia) July 31, 2023

Stifler’s an all-time high school movie character. He’s 10x cooler than all those Breakfast Club nerds and I bet Cobra Kai respects him enough to leave home alone in the bathroom, unlike LaRusso. Not to mention, he was peak ’90s movie guy. You couldn’t get away with making American Pie or casting a Steve Stifler role today. You’d have to call it something like “Every Country’s Pie” and all the sex would take place in gender neutral bathrooms.

Either way, you deserved better SWS.