Jaguars Cut Kicker Andrew Mevis After Missed FG Attempts, Including One That Hit Dave Campo

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut rookie Andrew Mevis after missing three field goal attempts during warm-ups — just four days into training camp.
One FG attempt hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo in the head/shoulder.
Reporters at the practice said the rookie kicker sent two ore groups of onlookers running during warmups on Thursday.
None of the onlookers were standing close to the uprights as Mevis attempted relatively short field goals.
Campo, who does commentary for a local radio station and was off to the side of the practice field talking to a team official, is reported to be alive and well Friday morning.
Mevis spent four years at Fordham before transferring to Iowa State last year. The team signed veteran kicker Elliott Fry after cutting Mevis.
