Jaguars Cut Kicker Andrew Mevis After Missed FG Attempts, Including One That Hit Dave Campo

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut rookie Andrew Mevis after missing three field goal attempts during warm-ups — just four days into training camp.

One FG attempt hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo in the head/shoulder.

Jaguars have kicking issues. Warming up they hit Dave Campo in the head, nearly wiped out Ashlyn Sullivan and sent another group scattering. None of them was even standing close to the goal posts — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) July 28, 2022

Reporters at the practice said the rookie kicker sent two ore groups of onlookers running during warmups on Thursday.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Andrew Mevis (12) during training camp on July 26, 2022, at Episcopal School of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

None of the onlookers were standing close to the uprights as Mevis attempted relatively short field goals.

Campo, who does commentary for a local radio station and was off to the side of the practice field talking to a team official, is reported to be alive and well Friday morning.

For those wondering: Former Cowboys coach Dave Campo is alive and well this morning after getting hit in the shoulder by an errant field goal attempt on Thursday by Andrew Mevis. pic.twitter.com/xk6nZmDqx5 — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) July 30, 2022

Mevis spent four years at Fordham before transferring to Iowa State last year. The team signed veteran kicker Elliott Fry after cutting Mevis.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.