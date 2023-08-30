Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson Cuts Own Son On Roster Day

Videos by OutKick

There’s no such thing as “nepo babies” in the NFL. You’re either talented or out of a job. Announced Tuesday, Jaguars tight end Josh Pederson was waived by the team as NFL rosters trimmed down to 53 players.

Josh Pederson happens to be the son of Jags head coach Doug Pederson. Too bad that relationship means nothing in the context of trying out for a professional team.

Josh Pederson Knows There’s No Easy Rides In The NFL

Despite his strong tie to the NFL, Josh Pederson has relied on his talent alone to earn a roster spot. Pederson tried out with three NFL teams and one USFL squad before joining the Jags this offseason.

The 2021 undrafted TE out of Louisana-Monroe tallied 24 receptions for 325 yards in 10 games with the Houston Gambles (USFL).

Still 25 years of age, Pederson holds out hope that he’ll one day play an official NFL game — for or against his dad’s team.

The Jags now depend on 2020 Pro Bowler Evan Engram, former Ohio State Buckeye Luke Farrell and rookie Brenton Strange at the position.

Jacksonville has used its tight end position to try out intriguing players in recent years (looking at you, Tim Tebow).

Expectations are high for Doug Pederson’s Jaguars in 2023. He enters his second season as HC for the Jags, going 9-8 in his debut in Duval.

Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence propelled the squad to a postseason win over the Chargers but were booted from the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Game.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017 with Pederson as head coach.