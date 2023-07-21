Jaguars DB Chris Claybrooks Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge For Second Time

Videos by OutKick

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks is facing domestic violence charges… again.

According to News4Jax, police arrested Claybrooks on Friday on domestic violence charges. The 26-year-old was booked at around 4:30 Friday afternoon and is reportedly facing two charges. One is a misdemeanor for domestic battery, while the other is a felony false imprisonment charge.

At the moment, there aren’t many details about the incident. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars are well aware of it and released a statement on Friday.

“We are aware of the arrest of Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning.

Unforetunately, this is not the first time that Claybrooks has been in trouble with the law. It’s also — again, unfortunately — not the first time he has faced domestic violence charges.

Police arrested the former Memphis Tiger in Nashville back this past April.

In that incident, Claybrooks was dealt charges of domestic violence with bodily injury and vandalism under $1,000. According to Pro Football Talk, He attempted to take a cellphone out of a woman’s hand and once he did, threw it on the ground. The woman reportedly suffered bruises and abrasions in the incident.

With Jaguars training camp scheduled to open next week, it is unclear if Claybrooks will be in attendance.

The Jags drafted Claybrooks in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 46 games since then, all for Jacksonville.

