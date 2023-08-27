Jags Owner Shad Khan Releases Statement On Tragic Jacksonville Shooting

Videos by OutKick
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a heartfelt statement of support for Duval County after the horrific, ‘racially-targeted” shooting on Saturday near Edward Waters University.
The outpour of support for the community has been tremendous; from Shad Khan to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who called the shooter a “scumbag” in his own statement.
Three people succumbed to their injuries at a Dollar General store near the university. The gunman took his life during the tragic event.
In a statement posted Sunday, Khan shared the following:
“The heartache I share with family and friends of the victims today is deepened knowing this tragedy in New Town will be remembered as an act of hatred against Black people of our community.
“Some things in our lives are beyond our control, but we are able to determine how we treat, respect and love each other. Hatred cannot be a choice. No one should be victim of hatred. No one should hate.”
Khan has owned the Jaguars since 2011.
