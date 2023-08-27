Jags Owner Shad Khan Releases Statement On Tragic Jacksonville Shooting

Videos by OutKick

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a heartfelt statement of support for Duval County after the horrific, ‘racially-targeted” shooting on Saturday near Edward Waters University.

The outpour of support for the community has been tremendous; from Shad Khan to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who called the shooter a “scumbag” in his own statement.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Three people succumbed to their injuries at a Dollar General store near the university. The gunman took his life during the tragic event.

In a statement posted Sunday, Khan shared the following:

“The heartache I share with family and friends of the victims today is deepened knowing this tragedy in New Town will be remembered as an act of hatred against Black people of our community.

“Some things in our lives are beyond our control, but we are able to determine how we treat, respect and love each other. Hatred cannot be a choice. No one should be victim of hatred. No one should hate.”

Khan has owned the Jaguars since 2011.

Shad Khan, Owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, looks on during a press conference introducing Doug Pederson as the new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images).