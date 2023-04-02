Jags Owner Shad Khan Is Pumped About His Teams Prospects For Next Seasons

Videos by OutKick

Things were looking up for the Jacksonville Jaguars after this season, and for that reason, the team’s owner, Shad Khan, is excited about what’s to come.

The Jags finished last season 9-8, good enough for first in a weak AFC South. After a stunning comeback win over the Chargers, the Jags were eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Considering where they had been a year earlier, it was great.

In an interview with his team’s website at the NFL annual meeting, Khan shared his optimism for 2023.

“It’s awesome,” Khan said after being asked if this was one of the best meetings/offseasons since he bought the team in 2012. “It’s really awesome to have had the success we’ve had last season and more importantly the anticipation not only for me but really the media that’s here and the folks in general.”

Khan Praised His Coach, GM, And QB

Khan also talked about the reception he receives from other owners at events like the annual meeting or the Super Bowl.

“Well, the vibe I get is that I think we’ve cracked the code,” he said with a laugh. “We’ve got a great head coach, we’ve got a great general manager, and we have a great quarterback. That’s the trifecta for success in the NFL.”

A little tire-pumping for the boss. That’s got to be cool to hear during the off-season for Doug Pederson, Trent Baalke, and Trevor Lawrence.

“I think it’s taken a while but I’m glad it’s happening. I’m glad for me. I’m glad for all the fans,” Khan said.

Khan knows that success in the NFL doesn’t happen overnight. For that reason, he seems happy to have that trifecta of his locked in for the foreseeable future.

“Again, I think what gives me the confidence of sustainability is, you know, head coach, general manager, and the quarterback,” he said.

I think, you know, they’re here for the long haul.”

