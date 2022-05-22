Jadeveon Clowney Reunited With Myles Garrett On Cleveland Browns Defensive Front

The Cleveland Browns continue to do excellent work putting together what looks like a legitimate contender for the AFC North title in 2022, and the latest move toward that came when the club locked up edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney on what is essentially a one-year contract.

The deal is worth approximately $11 million, per a source.

Clowney, 29, played last season in Cleveland and collected nine sacks. It was his best season since 2018 and no doubt was helped by the fact he was playing on an defensive front with premier pass rusher Myles Garrett.

The duo combined for 25 sacks last season.

Clowney has played for four teams since 2018 and wanted to return for a second year with the Browns and slow his travels across the league, per a source familiar with his thinking. He obviously enjoyed the experience and believes in the Browns because he turned down better offers to sign with the Browns. The NFL Network reported Clowney had multiple offers on multi-year deals worth approximately $14-$15 million per year.

The Browns this year traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Amari Cooper. They also signed cornerback Denzel Ward to a contract extension and added quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the backup.

All this with the idea of improving on last year’s 8-9 record which left the Browns two games behind division winner Cincinnati and out of the playoffs.

The next big move for the Browns is expected to be the transaction that sends former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield to a new team.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero