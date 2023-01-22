TCU Emerges As Potential Landing Spot For 5* QB Jaden Rashada

Jaden Rashada is reportedly kicking the tires on potentially joining TCU.

Rashada has been at the center of a massive NIL controversy after Florida couldn’t or wouldn’t make payments on his $13 million deal. The Gators cut the five star in 247Sports’s rankings loose, and he’s now on the hunt for a new team.

Well, the Horned Frogs might be a potential landing spot, and Pete Thamel reported late Saturday afternoon that Rashada, who was also once committed to Miami, will visit Fort Worth next weekend. He’s currently visiting Arizona State this weekend.

Source: Former Florida QB committ Jaden Rashada plans to visit TCU next weekend. The Top 30 recruit is on a visit to Arizona State this weekend. Florida granted him a release from his National Letter of Intent earlier this week. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 21, 2023

Jaden Rashada would be a huge get for TCU.

The Horned Frogs need a new QB with Max Duggan leaving for the NFL after an incredible final season that saw TCU go to the national title game.

Sonny Dykes’ team entered the season as an afterthought, but ended up shocking the college football world all season.

Now, Duggan is gone and it’s time to find a new passer. Rashada would immediately provide Dykes’ team a huge boost.

QB Jaden Rashada reportedly taking a visit to TCU. Will he commit to the Horned Frogs? (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He ranked as the sixth best QB recruit in the 2023 class and had some huge offers before all his commitment drama. Rashada originally chose Miami and then Florida over LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and several other major programs.

Jaden Rashada reportedly visiting TCU. Will he join the Horned Frogs? (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The biggest knock on him is that he needs to put on some serious weight. He’s listed at 175 pounds, which just isn’t going to cut it at the college level. Fortunately, that’s an easy fix. When it comes to his arm, he has no problem throwing darts.

Dykes needs a new passer, and if Jaden Rashada ends up in Fort Worth, he would have a great shot at immediately being QB1.