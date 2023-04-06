Jaden Bradley, 3rd Alabama Player In Allegedly In Area During Jamea Harris’ Murder, Enters Transfer Portal

Videos by OutKick

After playing one season for Alabama, Jaden Bradley — one of three of the team’s players alleged to have been to have been in the area during the murder of Jamea Harris’ murder earlier this year — has decided to enter the transfer portal.

The former 5-star recruit is leaving Tuscaloosa after playing his freshman season with the Crimson Tide.

Bradley’s season didn’t quite go according to plan despite being named a McDonald’s All-American and ranking No. 20 in the 2022 recruiting class.

While still a starter, Bradley averaged seven points and 3.4 assists per game. His best game of the season came in the form of an 18-point night against Gonzaga.

He started 22 games this past season, however, he only came off the bench in the SEC and NCAA tournaments, having lost his starting gig to Jahvon Quinerly.

Controversy hung over the end of the season for both Bradley and Alabama.

He is one of three Alabama players at alleged to have been in the area when Jamea Harris was murdered on January 15. The other two alleged to have been there are his soon-to-be former-teammates Darius Miles and Brandon Miller.

Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis are both facing capital murder charges for their alleged involvement in Harris’ death.

Miles pleaded not guilty earlier this week, while Davis has an arraignment scheduled for next month.

In the NCAA Tournament, the San Diego State Aztecs handed Alabama a Sweet 16 loss. It brought an end to an otherwise promising post-season run that saw them take snag the No. 1 overall seed going into the tournament.

Bradley is already the second Alabama player to transfer since the end of the season. Sophomore Nimari Burnett announced his decision to transfer to Michigan earlier in the week.

