Jada Pinkett Smith Calls Tupac Her Soulmate, Creepy Clown Terrorizes Scottish Town, Paranormal Activity & Epic Halloween Yard Art

Happy Friday, OutKick family. Our friend Zach Dean is at a wedding today, so he has entrusted me to guide you through today’s Nightcaps. I’ll try not to let you down.

A wedding on Friday the 13th is a bold move since it’s allegedly a day of terrible bad luck. All sorts of spookiness and debauchery is supposed to happen on this day.

Honestly, I’m not convinced, though. I certainly don’t want to tempt fate, but my Friday the 13th has been pretty excellent so far. I mean look at this breakfast!

…And I’ll be working from my treadmill desk today.

A Friday the 13th in October, though, definitely has me in the spirit of spooky season. I’m feeling festive, and I’m ready to celebrate! I thought about checking out some of the Halloween pop-up bars here in Nashville. But then I remembered I can make better Old Fashioneds that don’t cost $21 a piece.

So instead, I might spend my evenings this weekend bingeing horror movies. And that’s where I need your help. Email me your top scary movie suggestions (Amber.Harding@OutKick.com) — they can be classics, new releases or even bizarre cult favorites. Entertain me!

And don’t assume I’ve already seen anything. I’m a recovering chicken sh-t, so I only recently started enjoying the spooky genre.

Honestly, watching years of Tennessee football was always horrifying enough. (But not anymore!)

And on that note, I could go for an ice cold Oktoberfest. Join me. It’s Nightcaps time!

Is This Paranormal Activity?

One horror movie (or a series of horror movies, I guess) that I will not watch is Paranormal Activity. I can handle monsters, aliens and cheesy slashers all day. But as soon as something makes me afraid to lay in my bed at night, it’s over.

That said, there’s a Pennsylvania couple who swear their house is haunted by a poltergeist. They’ve documented a whole bunch of creepy, ghostlike occurrences in their home through a series of videos on TikTok.

But for your convenience and mine, here’s a compilation of the eerie events — literally because the house is in Erie, Penn.

Personally, I don’t buy it. I’m pretty sure if I tied some fishing line to a trashcan, I could magically move it across the room, too.

That said, if these things actually did happen in my house, there would be no TikTok channel. I’d just be gone. Throw the whole house away. Poltergeist is paying my mortgage now.

Creepy Clown Guy Terrorizes Town In Scotland

If you’re one of those people who are scared of clowns, look away now. And don’t say I didn’t warn you.

An anonymous person in a Pennywise costume has been wandering the darkened streets of Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire, Scotland, and leaving red balloons.

News reports have circulated that the mysterious clown has left locals “terrified.” So the clown uploaded a message to the media on a Facebook page during the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Well, well, well, I’ve made the news again. Should I smile for the cameras with my ‘hideous’ grin?”

In the video, he dares police to catch him. The clown also claims he doesn’t want “fame, glory or gold.”

“He just wants to play in this so-called ‘sleepy town’. So, come and join in and learn to fear the Skelmorlie clown.”

First of all, this red-balloon clown thing has been done to death. Literally a whole novel and a couple of movies with the same schtick, so we’re deducting points for lack of creativity right off the bat.

If he really wanted to scare people, he should have dressed up as Art the Clown from the Terrifier movies. Because that dude is creepy as hell.

If you haven’t seen Terrifier or Terrifier 2, fair warning. They are BRUTAL. As far as horror films go, I wouldn’t say they are particularly scary. More shocking. And the acting is horrendous. But they are the goriest films I’ve ever seen — even worse than the Saw movies. I had to look away several times.

But if you’re in the mood for a brainless slasher film this spooky season and you don’t have a weak stomach, Terrifier is the move.

OK, back to Scotland guy.

It’s obvious that clown is wandering the dark streets in the United Kingdom. Because he wouldn’t make it two days here in the good ol’ Second Amendment-loving United States. I wouldn’t hurt a fly, but I’d absolutely hurt a dark figure in a clown costume standing in my yard in the middle of the night.

The police wouldn’t be your problem here in Middle Tennessee, my guy.

Side note, I was looking for a stock photo of Pennywise to use as a cover image, and I typed “IT clown” in the Getty search bar. (Because Pennywise is from the movie It, obviously.) And the search came up with a bunch of clowns sitting at computers. Getty thought I meant clowns who work in information technology.

LOL. Moving on.

Jada Pinkett Smith Is The Absolute Worst

Just when you thought Jada Pinkett Smith couldn’t get any more awful, here she is — professing her love to Tupac Shakur. And not just in the same way that everyone loves “Changes” or “California Love.”

Nah, Jada says Tupac is her soulmate.

Jada Pinkett on 2Pac being her soulmate: She also says she and Tupac had past lives together.



So if you’re keeping track at home, this is a woman who has repeatedly emasculated her husband Will Smith, had a very public affair with their son Jaden’s friend, and sat idly by while her husband humiliated himself in her honor and got banned from the Oscars.

Oh, and earlier this week, she revealed she and Will have actually been separated for seven years.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Jada told People about the state of her marriage to Will. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

What that looks like for her is continuing to do whatever she wants. And that includes disrespecting Will by gushing over Tupac — her true “soulmate” — and claiming she shared romantic “past lives” with the late rapper.

Now, I’m very much a girl’s girl. But Jada’s entire pattern of behavior is as emotionally abusive as it gets. And if the genders were reversed, it’d be called “toxic masculinity.”

Will, blink twice if you need help.

The Greatest Halloween Decorations I’ve Ever Seen

If you’re going to decorate for spooky season, you have to go all out. Just throwing a giant home depot skeleton in the yard isn’t good enough!

And so I introduce to you the greatest Halloween yard display I have ever seen.

Unreal.

As a Miami Dolphins fan, Mr. Poop Thoughts is the hands-down winner for me. But here are some honorable mentions:

And on that note, have yourself an incredible weekend. Watch some college football, smash some beers. And don’t forget to stay away from Bud Light drinkers and clowns.

Just kidding, they are the same thing.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X (or Twitter, if you’re still calling it that) at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.