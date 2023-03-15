MLB’s Only Orthodox Jewish Player Strikes Out Six-Time All-Star, World Series MVP In World Baseball Classic Debut

Videos by OutKick

Team Israel lost to the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, but the night belonged to starting pitcher Jacob Steinmetz. The 19-year-old starting pitcher, who is Major League Baseball’s only active practicing Orthodox Jewish player, struck out three in his debut.

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 14: Jacob Steinmetz #45 of Team Israel cracks a smile after leaving the mound after being taken out of the game during Game 8 of Pool D between Team Israel and Team Dominican Republic at loanDepot Park on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Steinmetz, an Arizona Diamondbacks prospect, was selected in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. That made him the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player to be drafted in league history. He chose to turn pro instead of playing college baseball at Fordham.

Jacob Steinmetz’s WBC debut was outstanding.

On Tuesday, Steinmetz toed the rubber for Israel against a dominant D.R. lineup. He couldn’t have asked for a better outing.

19-year-old Jacob Steinmetz gets the start tonight for Israel against the Dominican Republic pic.twitter.com/uoZK7M5cSD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

As the fourth-youngest player to start a WBC game, with only 25 innings pitched on the complex league level, Steinmetz gave up only two hits and one run in an inning and two-thirds. He also added three strikeouts.

19-year-old Jacob Steinmetz, the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player drafted in MLB history, struck out 3 in his #WorldBaseballClassic debut. pic.twitter.com/s0HSjJceME — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 15, 2023

The strikeouts came against six-time All-Star Manny Machado, two-time All-Star Gary Sanchez, and Jeremy Peña, who was the 2022 World Series MVP. What a night for Steinmetz!

19-year-old Jacob Steinmetz strikes out Manny Machado 🇮🇱🔥



📺: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/uQLK2TwvpF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

Steinmetz said that he felt nerves when he first took the field for warmups. By the time the first batter stepped into the box, it was “just a regular baseball game.” He has ice in his veins.

It was awesome. Coming out here in front of a sold-out stadium, with all the Dominican fans and the Israel fans, was something that I’ll never forget. — Jacob Steinmetz after his WBC debut

Not only is the Steinmetz the only Orthodox player in the MLB, he is the only practicing Orthodox player on Team Israel. His fantastic outing on Tuesday set Twitter on fire.

here's a full string of the Jacob Steinmetz highlights for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/qSVNfUWs4h — Israel Baseball (@ILBaseball) March 15, 2023

Due to his religious practice, Steinmetz has a unique agreement with Team Israel and the Diamondbacks. He made provisions in his professional contracts so that he can observe Shabbat on Saturdays, a day of rest in the Jewish faith. It traditionally includes refraining from driving.

Steinmetz’s outing on Tuesday is what the World Baseball Classic is all about. Such a cool moment!