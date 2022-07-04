Jacob deGrom Steps On The Rehab Mound, Strikes Out Five of Six Batters

New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom pitched his first rehab start for the Single-A Port St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park on Sunday. Facing the Jupiter Hammerheads, deGrom threw absolute heat in his long-awaited return to the mound: striking out five batters, also ripping six throws that went over 100 mph.

In his first time pitching since March 27 due to a right shoulder/scapula stress reaction, deGrom totaled 24 pitches, 18 strikes and 1 2/3 innings of action.

The 2-time NL Cy Young Award-winning pitcher had his way with the Single-A talent.

It was still a major stepping stone for deGrom.

“Even though it was my first rehab start, I had a lot of nerves and was excited to be back out there,” deGrom, 34, said.

Mets fans have been sharp on activity coming out of the minors, with deGrom and fellow ace Max Scherzer (oblique) rehabbing their way back to the team.

“I felt like I had control of everything — the main thing was trying to locate the fastball and pitch off that. Everything felt good,” deGrom added. “[My shoulder] feels 100 percent. Because it was bone … you can’t really push it. I had to wait until the bone was healed and move forward from there.”

Jacob deGrom is expected to make at least one more appearance on the mound for St. Lucie before his return to the NL East-leading Mets (49-30).

