Jacksonville Shows Myles Jack The Door

The Jacksonville Jaguars went on a spending spree the first day of free agency — handing out six big contracts — but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the team released linebacker Myles Jack in what seems to be a cap-savings move.

Jack led the Jaguars with 108 combined tackles in 2021, marking his third season with at least 107 tackles in the last four years, CBS Sports reports.

The transaction creates $4.8 million in dead cap, but will save Jacksonville $8.35 million. He was set to enter the second-to-last year of his contract.

Myles Jack (44) of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images).

The UCLA product was drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 36 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and made his NFL debut in the team’s season opener later that year. He has spent his entire six-year career in Jacksonville and signed a four-year, $57 million extension in August 2019 that made him the third-highest-paid inside linebacker.

The 26-year-old linebacker has totaled 403 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, 15 passes defended, 6.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and three INTs in the 73 games he’s played in his career — 67 of which he has started.

JAGUARS SPENDING BIG TO MAKE TREVOR LAWRENCE, TEAM BETTER

After the Jaguars made so many big money moves on Monday, it’s possible that Jack won’t be the only Jags starter who will be playing for a new team this fall.

The team signed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones on Monday and as ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reports, Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is an offensive weapon the team may be looking to move after Monday’s transactions.

