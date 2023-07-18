Jacksonville Jaguars Unveil New Practice Facility Just Months After Players Voted Them One Of The Worst In The NFL

Videos by OutKick

The Jacksonville Jaguars posted a video across social media unveiling a brand-new practice facility. That comes at a good time because players recently voted them as one of the worst in the NFL.

Back in March, The NFL Players Association conducted a survey of players. They rated their current teams based on eight categories. The eight categories: treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training staff, training room, locker room and travel.

The Jaguars ranked among the worst in the league in several categories. Overall, they rated as 28th-worst out of the 32 NFL franchises. And, the majority of those poor marks were because of various facilities, including practice facilities.

The Jacksonville Jaguars posted a video across social media unveiling a brand-new practice facility following reports of terrible conditions. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

They did get an F in “treatment of families” because there were “instances where players’ wives nursed their babies on the floor of a public restroom.”

So, even that comes back to facilities. They also got a “D” in food service/nutrition, “D+” in weight room, “D-” in training room and a “D-” in locker rooms. They got high marks for their strength coaches, training staff and travel.

Jacksonville Jaguars build brand-new practice facility to change perception among NFL players

The team apparently took those poor grades to heart. The Jaguars posted a video Tuesday flaunting a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility with a full-service cafeteria.

They upgraded their poor weight room, added a beautiful new locker room and put in top-of-the-line film rooms. The practice facility really looks fantastic.

Part of the reason they received such low marks was because of this insane problem: “When asked what the number one thing they want changed at their facility, the answer was unanimous – get rid of the rats! Players reported that for 3-4 weeks this season, there was a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers.”

Let’s hope that they put down some rat traps in the new facility.