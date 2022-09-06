Deion Sanders Has Jackson State’s Kicker Translate Postgame Speech To Spanish, Teammates Go Nuts

Jackson State kicked off its season with a dominant 59-3 win over Florida A&M in Miami Gardens. After the game, head coach Deion Sanders mixed things up a bit. Coach Prime delivered his postgame speech next to kicker Alejandro Mata, who then translated the speech into Spanish.

It seemed to be completely random, but Mata’s teammates ate up every word.

“We kicked their butts. It wasn’t even close. We did that. Now give me my theme music,” Sanders said with his arm around Mata.

The reaction from the other players in the locker room was great.

Mata is a freshman from Buford, Georgia. He had a perfect day against Florida A&M connecting on all eight of his extra point attempts and making one field goal as well.

This seems to have been Sanders’ way of showing his freshman kicker some appreciation after his team’s big win. Mata shared every word of the translated speech with a big smile on his face, as his teammates were hyping up the whole time.

Jackson State had its way with Florida A&M, putting up 471 total yards of offense, while allowing just 155 on the other side of the ball.

Next up for Sanders and JSU is a trip to Memphis to take on Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic.