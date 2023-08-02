Jackson Mahomes’ Accuser Forced To Shut Down Restaurant After Significant Losses, Vandalism

Videos by OutKick

Aspen Vaughn, the woman Jackson Mahomes allegedly forced himself onto, has had to shut down her restaurant where the alleged sexual assault took place due to the negative publicity leading to significant losses.

According to the Kansas City Star, Vaugh’s restaurant called ‘Aspens’ has seen profit drop by 75% and also be subject to vandalism since the alleged incident was first made public earlier this year. Vaughn said she believes someone cut the lines to the restaurant’s central air conditioning unit and pulled a fire alarm inside that led to water damage as well.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery after allegedly forcing himself onto Vaughn.

A police affidavit alleges that Mahomes grabbed her by the neck three times during the alleged crime.

Here’s video footage that could back up the restaraunt owner’s claims against Jackson Mahomes



“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”pic.twitter.com/rPggKmBDK2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 4, 2023

Mahomes has also been accused of trying to use his social media following to pressure Vaughn after the alleged incident and tried to explain “what he could do for her business,” according to an earlier report from the Kansas City Star.

Mahomes met his $100,000 bond after being arrested in early May with the alleged battery taking place in February. If convicted, each sexual batter charge carries a penalty of up to 55 months in prison. He’s set to appear in court for a hearing on Aug. 31.