Jackie Robinson Used Glove Up For Auction, Could Fetch Massive Dollars

The baseball glove that Jackie Robinson used during his final two seasons in MLB is up for auction and will likely fetch a hefty price for the baseball historian who lands it.

According to Goldin Auctions, the glove is looking to auction for up to $750,000. The current bid on the glove is $150,000 with the auction set to end on October 1.

The glove itself is a Bob Grim model fielder’s glove and is one of only two gloves authenticated by PSA/DNA. Robinson played with the glove during the 1955 and 1956 seasons with the Brooklyn Dodgers. The glove also has the same ’42’ marking on it as seen on his other gloves.

The piece of history is part of the Jack Semel collection, who was a longtime ticket holder of the Dodgers. He made friends with a number of players and was gifted mementos after the team moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles following the 1957 season.

Here’s what the game-used experts at PSA/DNA wrote about the glove:

“Based on our dating of the glove, we can conclude that Grim became a Wilson endorser after his Rookie Year. During the 1955 and 1956 season, Robinson’s last, Jackie’s primary game glove was a bob Dillinger Rawlings model. The manufacturing date does qualify this glove as being in the Dodgers Clubhouse when they packed up and left for Los Angeles.”

Additionally, Robinson’s number “42” on the back of the thumb sleeve is in a style that has been photographed on other gloves game worn by Jackie (see attached). Robinson did use a Wilson glove as his primary game glove earlier in his career. Judging by the use displayed, the subject glove was used by Robinson as a back-up glove or during pre-game warm-up.”

Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier, was a seven-time MVP, a World Series champion, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.