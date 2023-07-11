Celebrities Being Friendly With Trump ‘Normalizes’ Fascism And Racism, Musician Jack White Claims

Videos by OutKick

Musician Jack White uncorked a hot take to end all Donald Trump hot takes.

Donald Trump appeared at UFC 290 this past weekend, and walked into T-Mobile Arena to an electric entrance as the fan went wild.

The crowd absolutely ate it up as Trump strolled in with Dana White as Kid Rock’s “American Badass” blasted throughout the arena.

While at the fighting event, Trump took some time to speak with Mel Gibson, Joe Rogan, Mark Wahlberg and many other people.

Jack White rips celebrities who speak to Donald Trump.

Well, that’s a bridge too far for Jack White. In fact, he thinks they’re “disgusting” people for *checks notes* speaking to a former President.

“Anybody who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of sh*t Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate,” White wrote Monday on Instagram following Trump’s electric embrace at UFC 290.

This is a truly unhinged take.

It shouldn’t matter what political party you’re in, meeting the current President or a former President is pretty neat.

It’s about honoring the office. It might surprise people reading this, but I’m not the biggest fan of Joe Biden on the planet. Yet, when invited to the White House, I shook his hand out of respect for the presidency. It’s truly that simple.

You’ve gone off the tracks once you start claiming speaking to a former President or current President “normalizes” anything.

You don’t have to love George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump or Joe Biden, but if you have the chance to speak to them or shake their hand, you should. How many people get to say they met someone who was President? Not many.

Unfortunately, we’re now at a place in society where everything is a zero sum game. If you speak to Trump, you’re evil. If you like Biden, you’re a crazy liberal. Relax, take a deep breath, step back from the table and enjoy life.

I’d have dinner with anyone who was ever President, and I’m guessing many people reading this feel the same way.

Jack White rips celebrities for being friendly with Trump. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

If Jack White wants to get spun up because Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg said hello to Trump, let him throw his tantrum. It changes nothing for normal people.