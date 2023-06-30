‘Jack Ryan’ Returns With Mysterious Season 4 Premiere

Videos by OutKick

“Jack Ryan” returned for its fourth and final season Friday morning, and it returned with a bang.

The Amazon show based on Tom Clancy’s writings has been a monster hit since its August 2018 premiere nearly five years ago.

John Krasinski and everyone else involved have successfully provided fans with a show focused on one thing and one thing only:

Giving viewers an unbelievably fun ride that is like a shot of adrenaline to the heart. It’s clear season four won’t be any different.

“Jack Ryan” is back.

The plot of the new season is described by Amazon as follows:

The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

Sounds pretty damn interesting. It’s based on the book and film “Clear and Present Danger” from Clancy.

There’s a war underway with the drug cartels, but in classic “Jack Ryan” fashion, nothing is as it seems.

Season four kicks things up to 100 right from the jump.

Season four opens with a (CIA) hit team assassinating a world leader in an off-the-books mission that sees Ryan hauled in front of Senators for a classified briefing.

One thing is made crystal clear. Black ops missions are happening without proper authorization or orders. The question is why and who is organizing the entire thing.

Michael Pena also plays a significant role in season four, and his character is pretty complex. Is he CIA? Is he with the drug cartels? Is he both? There’s a scene towards the end that makes it clear it’s probably a little of both, and he definitely doesn’t fear the CIA.

The parallels between “Clear and Present Danger” are obvious right from the jump.

Michael Pena stars in the new season of “Jack Ryan.” (Credit: Amazon Studios)

“Jack Ryan” continues to deliver.

The first three seasons of the series, especially the first one, are great examples of what television can be at its finest.

“Jack Ryan” is intriguing, captivating, full of action and is one of the few truly badass shows on TV. That was true for the first three seasons, and it appears it will be true for season four.

You’re truly missing out if you’re not already watching.

The new season of “Jack Ryan” is out on Amazon. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Check it out on Amazon. You won’t regret the decision to catch Krasinski in the final season of “Jack Ryan.” It’s going to be a ton of fun to see where this all ends up!