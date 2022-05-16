Jack Nicklaus Reveals Just How Much Saudi Money He Turned Down To Run LIV Golf

The drama surrounding the new Saudi golf league took a twist Monday when we learned just how much money Jack Nicklaus turned down from the Saudis to get involved in their new professional league.

Let’s just say it’s crazy cash.

In a story posted Monday from Michael Bamberger of Fire Pit Collective, Nicklaus, 82, explains his situation with LIV Golf.

“I was offered something in excess of $100 million by the Saudis, to do the job probably similar to the one that Greg [Norman] is doing,” Nicklaus said. “I turned it down. Once verbally, once in writing. I said, ‘Guys, I have to stay with the PGA Tour. I helped start the PGA Tour.’”

And now it’s Greg Norman as CEO of LIV Golf Investments taking bullets for the Saudis in their pursuit to steal talent from the PGA Tour.

While Nicklaus didn’t take the Saudi money, he does have a business relationship with the country as part his development of a course 40 minutes outside the capital of Riyadh.

Norman’s new league will hold eight events and give out $25 million over seven of those events followed by a massive $50 million purse for a team-event final that will be hosted at Trump Doral. First place will pay $16 million to the winning team that survives the four-day, four-round match play tournament that will include 12 teams.

The LIV schedule begins June 9 with a tour stop at the Centurion Club in London followed by a trip to Portland, Oregon in late June. Other stops include Trump National in New Jersey, The International in Boston, Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago, a visit to Bangkok and then Saudi Arabia before finishing over Halloween weekend in Miami.