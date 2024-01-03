Jack, Jacky Harbaugh Go Viral With Incredible Postgame Reaction To Jim Harbaugh’s Win

Videos by OutKick

Rose Bowl attendees are still coming back to earth after Monday’s action between Alabama and Michigan. A pair of Harbaughs catching viral buzz Tuesday are Michigan parents, Jack Harbaugh and Jacky Harbaugh.

The lovebirds gave an animated reaction after watching son Jim Harbaugh’s spectacular overtime win at the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

Throughout his postgame victory lap, Jack Harbaugh delivered the family mantra — Who’s Got It Better Than Us? — to elated Michigan fans in attendance in Pasadena.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 04: Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is congratulated by his mother Jackie Harbaugh dressed in yellow and father Jack Harbaugh in Michigan hat and his family after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Football Championship Game on December 4, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OutKick caught Jack Harbaugh’s hollering at the crowds.

The Harbaughs additionally caught fire on social media for an interview captured by WXYZDetroit’s Brad Galli. OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the tender moment with the Harbaughs, calling it an ‘awesome’ reaction that must be seen.

WATCH:

“Are you kidding me?! They won! What’s better than that?!”



Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, Jim’s parents, believe their superstitious seat change propelled Michigan to the Rose Bowl win. pic.twitter.com/7B1AZhlUSY — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 2, 2024

The mom and dad probably haven’t seen this much attention since The Harbaugh Bowl in 2013. Jack and Jacky Harbaugh walked so other NFL parents like Donna Kelce could run. While the Mannings reign as “football’s first family,” the Harbaughs are certainly making their case for the same title.

Jack and Jacky look to keep the party going heading into Monday’s National Championship Game between Michigan and Washington.

Jack Harbaugh leading chants on the field following the Michigan win pic.twitter.com/kbVgsZOhTP — OutKick (@Outkick) January 2, 2024

