Former Wisconsin star Jack Cichy cut it loose on social media thanks to some transfer portal drama.

Wisconsin receiver Markus Allen surprised a lot of people when he hit the transfer portal and ended up committing to bitter rival Wisconsin. However, he ultimately pulled back on the commitment and will suit up for the Badgers in 2023.

Cichy, who was a dominant player in the Big Ten, wasn’t impressed and appeared to take some brutal shots at Allen.

Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen is back. He decommitted from Minnesota and has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal. Huge win for the Badgers. https://t.co/mg9zVn2z2o — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 8, 2022

“Ran the wrong routes consistently, dropped countless passes in game and practice…couldn’t take responsibility and enters portal.. commit to rival… decommit and expect to be welcomed back… kids are so soft it’s embarrassing,” Cichy fired off on Twitter Thursday before ultimately coming to his senses and deleting it.

“Should I have said that? Of course not! HOWEVAH…”



Jack Cichy going Stephe A. mode today lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/HPll9GIT5C — Badgers Ball Knower (@BadgersBallKnow) December 8, 2022

“If you think we’re gonna have any different results from the past two years by welcoming back people who jumped ship, think again,” Cichy followed up Thursday.

should I have kept my mouth shut? Absolutely, but I care too much about this place to do that. If you think we’re gonna have any different results from the past two years by welcoming back people who jumped ship, think again. — Jack Cichy (@jackCICHY) December 8, 2022

Jack Cichy has to know better.

To make this situation even crazier, Jack Cichy is on the football team’s staff as of the regular season ending as an offensive assistant.

After Cichy’s remarks about Allen returning to the team, it’s hard to imagine Luke Fickell will be welcoming him with open arms for the 2023 season.

You simply can’t have a guy on staff going nuclear on a player returning and then keep him around, and I say that as someone who thinks Cichy has represented Wisconsin very well.

Jack Cichy works for the Wisconsin football team. He’s an offensive assistant after previously playing for the team. (Credit: Wisconsin Football)

Having said that, this is the kind of drama and action fans crave. Markus Allen literally left Wisconsin to play for the Badgers’ most bitter rival. It’d be like defecting from America to work for the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Then, he was welcomed back with open arms. It’s certainly strange, and there’s no doubt it will leave a bad taste with fans.

Markus Allen returns to Wisconsin after originally committing to Minnesota. Jack Cichy wasn’t happy he was allowed to return. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Wisconsin fans definitely didn’t expect to see some friendly fire after Allen’s return. However, Cichy’s refreshing assessment is certainly fun to behold.