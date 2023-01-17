Jabari Smith Jr Clowns ‘Old’ Man LeBron James: ‘You Played Against My Dad’

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. took the floor against LeBron James for the first time in his career on Monday night. The 19-year-old was mic’d up for the game and blew James’ mind when he let him know he actually played against his dad in his NBA debut.

During a break in the action, Smith Jr. casually walked up to James and made him feel old, very old.

“Hey, you played against my dad, your first NBA game ever,” Smith said.

“Really?” James asked, to which Smith replied back saying “Sacramento.”

“Why’d you do that to me,” James asked before Smith said back with a smile “You feel old, don’t you?”

"You feel old, don't you?" 🤣



Jabari Smith Jr. had a fun fact for LeBron 😂#CenterCourt pic.twitter.com/0HCJ5N8nAH — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 17, 2023

James did indeed begin his NBA career against Smith Sr. and the Kings on October 29, 2003. He scored 25 points to go along with nine assists in his rookie debut, but the Cleveland Cavaliers lost the game, 106-92. Smith Sr. didn’t see the floor in the game, but actually played against James the next year as well as a member of the New Jersey Nets.

Smith Jr., the third-overall pick out of Auburn last year, is averaging 12.1 points, seven rebounds, and one assist per game this year while playing just shy of 30 minutes per night.

