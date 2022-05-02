Ja Morant’s Dad Hugs Steph Curry After Warriors Smack Grizzlies In Game 1

Tee Morant is receiving a considerable amount of coverage from NBA cameras.

Known for being the father of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant and sporting a Paddington hat at games courtside, Morant has enjoyed extended screentime this season.

After the 22-year-old Morant missed a game-winning drive against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, ending in a 117-116 loss for Memphis, Morant’s father gleefully met up with opponent Steph Curry moments after the play.

Ja's dad, Tee Morant, showed love to Steph and Klay after Game 1 👏 pic.twitter.com/vcT8imxMNM — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 1, 2022

The interaction was friendlier than expected following the draining Memphis loss and miss by Morant.

While his celebrity status in the Association is questionable, his buddy-buddy routine with players has spawned even more questions related to being a distraction for Ja.

Steph Curry LOCKED UP Ja Morant in the biggest possession of the game 💪pic.twitter.com/0VFCMCJXxG — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 1, 2022

Tee has been interviewed for both his support and criticisms directed at the young star.

When Ja says Tee Morant is his biggest hater, he’s not lying lol pic.twitter.com/7W9wstg0H5 — KJ (@kelwright) April 30, 2022

“Ja played like trash. Yeah, trash,” Tee said in an interview on Friday after the Grizzlies closed out their Round 1 series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For Ja to continue leading the Grizzlies in the postseason, he may need to consider benching his pops.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela