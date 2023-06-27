J.J. Watt’s Doing ‘Vanity Workouts,’ Has No Plans For NFL Return

Videos by OutKick

JJ Watt says he has no plans to return to the NFL.

He said he’s not training to play in the NFL. Instead, he’s doing vanity workouts to keep looking good at the beach.

Watt was a guest on the Green Light podcast with fellow NFLers Chris and Kyle Long.

Chris Long seemed convinced that Watt was leaving the door open for a return.

“So are you really done, man?” Chris asked adding he knew Watt would say he was done. “I feel like you know if anybody deserves a year with a winner it’s you. The itch is going to be there, man.

“What happens when somebody calls you next fall and you haven’t officially done your papers, you haven’t done a press conference/ I’m on to you,” he joked.

Watt insisted — as Long expected — that he really is done for good.

“I am not training to play NFL football,” Watt said. “So you can call all you want, but I’m going to show up and you want me to play, I’m doing vanity workouts right now. I’m doing workouts so I look good when I go to the beach. I’m not going to go bull-rush Trent Williams right now.”.

Although, he did say that he could be coaxed back or the right price. To quote the incomparable Lloyd Christmas, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance …”

“If they want to throw out $20 million for one game, I’ll show up. No problem.” Watt said.

It sounds like Watt has made a decision. While there are rumors he could get into broadcasting, he’s got other irons in the fire. He and his wife invested in the English Premier League’s Burnley FC earlier this year.

