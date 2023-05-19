J.J. Watt Could Be Coming To Big Ten Broadcasts This Fall

Videos by OutKick

J.J. Watt could be heading to the broadcast booth.

NBC Sports is reportedly targeting the former NFL star to become part of its new Big Ten football package. According to Awful Announcing, the network has already landed former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry.

NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson is another option for a studio role alongside Maria Taylor.

Watt recently retired from the NFL after 12 seasons. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

During his time with the Houston Texans (and brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals), Watt raked in countless accolades, including Walter Payton Man of the Year and Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.

But the 34-year old hasn’t yet announced his next move.

In January, though, Watt said he might consider doing television.

“Early in my career I said I would never do it, but I love the game too much to not be around it in some capacity,” he tweeted.

Early in my career I said I would never do it, but I love the game too much to not be around it in some capacity.



NBC has been broadcasting Notre Dame games for more than three decades. But this will be the first season of its Big Ten coverage.

According to the report, NBC could send its studio show — “Big Ten Saturday Night” — on the road. This show would rival ESPN’s “College Game Day” and Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”

And having Watt behind the mic would give NBC a big name to compete with the other networks, who have been covering college football extensively for a long time.

Having played college ball at Wisconsin, Watt seems like a natural fit. And he’d likely play a role in NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast as well.

However, multiple networks are reportedly courting Watt as we speak. We’ll see if NBC’s offer is juicy enough to entice him.