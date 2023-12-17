J.J. Watt Calls For Titans To Surrender Oilers-Themed Jerseys After Texans Win

Videos by OutKick

J.J. Watt thinks that the Houston Texans victory against the Tennessee Titans means they should get a special prize.

On Sunday, the Texans defeated their AFC South-rivals in a thriller. Ka’imi Fairbairn nailed a 54-yard field goal as time expired in overtime.

KA’IMI WITH THE GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL! pic.twitter.com/1WtlnYQEWc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 17, 2023

During the matchup, the Titans rocked their Houston Oilers-themed jerseys. That’s because the Hosuton Oilers rebranded to their current name once they moved to Nashville in 1999. As such, the Titans use these uniforms on occasion.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 17: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans warms-up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

But Houston doesn’t like that at all. For years, Texans fans believed that Houston should possess the rights to wear the iconic threads. Instead, the Titans use them as one of their alternate uniforms.

But after knocking off Tennessee in those jerseys, Watt – a former Texans legend – claimed that it was time for the Titans to hand them back to Houston.

We get the uniforms back.

That’s how this works, I don’t make the rules.



Sorry, not sorry.



Too bad, so sad. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 17, 2023

I get Watt’s enthusiasm, but he might want to wait until his former team rattles off some more wins against Tennessee. Today’s victory gave them a 19-23 record all-time against the franchise, so he should probably hold off the jersey talks until the Texans have a winning record.

But seriously, these franchises could have a lot of fun with this.

Each year, they should give the rights to the jerseys to the team that wins the season series. If each team wins a game, then the point differential decides who gets them. That team wears them for the full upcoming season, and each year they’re up for grabs again. It could model college football’s trophy game traditions.

These franchises should seriously consider this idea and try to get the league’s approval. But the NFL would probably nix the idea, since it hates anything remotely fun.