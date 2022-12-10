Ivana Knoll Trolls Brazil In Another Incredible World Cup Outfit After Loss To Croatia

Croatia and their number one fan, model Ivana Knoll, are on to the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar. This after a big Friday for both the team and the rule defying fan.

Ivana got things started early by showing up to the quarterfinal matchup against Brazil in a latex outfit to make some content in a nearly empty stadium.

Croatia took the hot start and ran with it by sending Brazil home. They defeated the Neymar-led squad in a game that had to be settled with penalty kicks.

As she’s done throughout the World Cup, Ivana received a ton of attention from fellow fans in attendance. So much attention that security got involved and shutdown fans taking pictures with her.

There was even a picture that surfaced of her talking to security. She said of the interaction, “They don’t allow the fans to take photos with me or pose for photos down here on the railing. I then asked them why they were so rude.”

Croatian Model Ivana Knoll Confronted by Security While Taking Pictures at Croatia-Brazil WC Game pic.twitter.com/Lyb4ZbvLeq — Pix (@Top_Pix_) December 9, 2022

While fans had a difficult time getting close enough for a picture with Ivana as she posed by the railing, the World Cup media did not. They made sure to have multiple cameras trained on her before the action on the field got started.

Ivana Knoll Is Going To Be Hard To Stop

The World Cup media knows a star with they see one. As does the internet, who has been following along with her entire run.

Ivana wasn’t shy about celebrating Croatia’s win over Brazil. She shared an Instagram Story that read, “Brazil who?” after the unbelievable win.

She then followed that troll job up with a video mocking Brazil’s “pigeon dance” goal celebration. The caption on the video reads, “do your pigeon dance on your way back home!!!!”

Croatia is going to be hard to beat. There are a lot of things working in their favor. That includes Ivana Knoll and the impressive amount of revealing Croatian flag inspired clothing she owns.

Model celebrates Croatia’s win over Brazil (Image Credit: Ivana Knoll/Instagram Story)