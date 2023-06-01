It’s Time For Pro Athletes To Pick A Side On Social And Political Issues And Stand By It: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Here’s my message to professional sports (all of them). Y’all need to make a decision and NOW. Either you support your athletes having social and political opinions or you don’t. You don’t get to pick and choose who is “brave” and who must apologize.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

I wanted to write these Final Thoughts tonight about the brave National’s pitcher Trevor Williams who had the intestinal fortitude to speak out against the blasphemous drag nun freaks being re-invited and celebrated at the upcoming Dodger’s Pride Night.

Trevor Williams said what 90% of baseball players are thinking. That they do not support their league supporting grown men dressed in nun drag stripping around mocking the Christian and Catholic faith.

He stated in a tweet yesterday,

“I believe it is essential for the Dodgers to reconsider their association with this group and strive to create an inclusive environment that does not demean or disrespect the religious beliefs of any fan or employee.

I also encourage my fellow Catholics to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur” and thank goodness he did.

I wanted to celebrate THAT tonight, the changing of the tide wherein conservative and Christian athletes feel emboldened to speak their minds like their counterparts on the woke radical Left always have and always will.

But my excitement and optimism was cut short, my parade was rained on by well, the rainbow mafia when I saw this statement from my friend, Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass.

Anthony, a good Christian man, father of 2 (including an adopted daughter) with another baby on the way was all but forced to make a BS statement after posting a reel to Instagram regarding the Christian boycott of Target and other child sexualizing brands and stores.

Take a listen.

Statement from Anthony Bass: pic.twitter.com/UXLrx1HVO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

Horsecrap. Bull crap. Name an animal, its crap is represented in this situation.

His social media story was “hurtful” to the gay community? Are you freakin kidding me? It was NOTHING of the sort.

But since Bass plays a professional sport, and worse, a professional sport in the commieland country of Canada, he was prodded out there in front of the press to make a statement.

Like I said, Anthony is a friend of mine and while I wish I could roast him for backing down, for cowering to the mob, I know the name of this game.

Baseball is his job. It’s a job and dream he’s worked his whole life for. He has a pregnant wife, and two little girls at home.

He knows, like I know, that if he didn’t toe the line his ass would be on the chopping block in one way or another regardless of his ERA or performance on the team.

Because that’s the EFFED up, UPSIDE DOWN world we live in now.

I don’t and NEVER HAVE seen any of the players who support BLM, or Joe Biden, or the LGBTQBBQ rainbow mafia EVER have to apologize. Not once. Not one friggin time.

Every major and minor sport has a pride night. That’s thrust on these players whether they believe in it or not. Same thing during the great kneeling spree of BLM social justice riot summer.

It’s pretty clear, everyone is allowed to have an opinion in this country EXCEPT for straight, white, Christian males. And it’s HORSECRAP.

My husband played for the BlueJays and I know how they move. Thank goodness we weren’t together when he did play for them. He’d be apologizing every two seconds.

So again I’ll say to the whole lot of commissioners and owners of professional sports, pick a lane. Either you support your athletes having social and political opinions or you don’t. You don’t get to pick and choose who is “brave” and who must apologize.

And ya know, I’d much prefer these athletes just get to play their sports because that’s what most of them want to do.

Cut the crap.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.