It’s Time For NFL Pool Reports On Concussion Protocol Following Watt Controversy | Dr. David Chao

Videos by OutKick

The NFL is investigating whether the concussion protocol was somehow mismanaged when T.J. Watt in his last game exhibited signs that triggered a concussion check, the player was checked then cleared, and then he reported delayed onset symptoms the following day.

Watt on Thursday defended himself and the Pittsburgh Steelers for being allowed to continue playing after the concussion protocol failed to detect issues that were obviously present one day later.

“I got hit, went into the tent and got cleared,” Watt said on Thursday. “Then, I came in the next day and had stuff going on. So, you guys saw with the protocol, yesterday, got cleared from protocol. Today, I feel great.”

T.J. Watt after he switched to a visor following his concussion test. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NFL Investigating Timeline Of Watt Concussion

Watt apparently didn’t feel great following the game which is why he entered the concussion protocol. Then he cleared that same protocol in an astounding five days, which is irregular.

According to NFL figures and those compiled by Dr. David Chao’s Sports Injury Central, only between 22 and 25 percent of NFL players clear the concussion protocol in time to play in the following week’s game. And the number is reportedly lower for players who report delayed onset symptoms.

And yet Watt was cleared the first day of the new practice week — Wednesday — which, again, was five days after reporting the delayed onset issues. He will play Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Looks weird. Feels weird.

The situation seems more weird because during the game Watt was seen using smelling salts and either changed helmets from one with no visor to one fitted with a dark visor. Or had the visor fixed to his original helmet.

It should be noted that people with concussions often report profound sensitivity to light and players sometimes use smelling salts to clear so-called cobwebs.

T.J. Watt before he switched to helmet with visor versus Patriots. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NFL Concussion Protocol Pool Reports Would Help

All this apparent evidence of a concussion came, again, despite Watt being cleared of a concussion in-game.

So questions everywhere.

And this is where Dr. Chao, an OutKick contributor, advocates for the NFL to become more transparent for everyone involved. He wants the transparency immediately following the game.

Dr. Chao believes the NFL should adopt a pool report system for concussion issues that mirrors the one used for officials after a game.

One pool reporter would be given the opportunity to question the team doctor on the scene or perhaps NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills from the NFL offices.

“I personally want to bang the drum for more immediate transparency,” Dr. Chao said. “It’s my belief for the most part the doctors are doing the right thing and they’re trying to do the right thing. But there is human error and there is things you don’t understand sometimes.”

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL Pool Reports Are Not New

The NFL currently provides pool reports by making game officials or league officials available to answer questions about in-game officiating. It helps clear up questions about what the officials are doing and seeing and why they rule a certain way.

“You let Carl Cheffers talk to a pool reporter after the game,” Dr. Chao said referencing the official who handled the crew at the Kansas City Chiefs game last Sunday when the Chiefs were called for an offsides penalty. “He can say, ‘Look, the dude was so far offsides we couldn’t not call it.’ Does that clear the mess where there’s no more controversy? No, but it adds reasonable explanation to it.”

Dr. Chao believes getting reasonable explanations why players are removed from the game or kept in — in Watt’s case despite visual evidence suggesting something was wrong — would be a benefit.

“Whether it’s Allen Sills, whether it’s the team doctor, you need to hear from them,” said Dr. Chao, who was the San Diego Chargers team doctor for 17 years. “And if you’re saying HIPAA is the issue, ask the player if he’ll waive HIPAA.”

Why would a player waive HIPAA? To increase the accountability of those treating him, for one.

T.J. Watt looks on from the sideline prior to game versus Patriots. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Possible Explanation For Watt Concussion Check

And what could a pool report have accomplished if the system was in play last week?

“T.J. Watt, if they said, no, when he got hit in the jaw we checked him for concussion,” Dr. Chao said. “They could have explained it seemed to us it was just a jaw. And, yes, we followed the rules. Blood in the mouth, a head check.

“And the visor, he’s got prior approval for the visor. It’s not like he was light sensitive and for a concussion and we threw it on. He’s used it for two other games. We didn’t say, ‘here’s a visor to treat your light sensitivity.’ It wasn’t something we used to treat a concussion or hide his eyes to hide a concussion.’ “

This is what team doctors or the NFL medical officer could have said to explain the questions that even now linger about Watt’s situation. And in the rare occasion the answers don’t explain what happened, then is it shows the public there’s an issue.

“I’m just saying I lobby for greater transparency,” Dr. Chao said. “I believe it would only help the league if they pulled back the curtain for the public to see what they’re doing. Just like I think it helps the referees when they explain the situation.

“I lobby for the NFL to do that because then you don’t have lingering controversies.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero