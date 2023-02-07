It’s Super Bowl Week, Which Means Someone Will Complain About A Lack Of Respect; Eagles LB Haason Reddick Is That Someone

Videos by OutKick

It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without at least one person going full-Rodney Dangerfield and saying they don’t get the respect they deserve.

This year, Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick is that one person.

“No, I don’t feel I get enough respect as a pass rusher,” Reddick said. “But, I mean, everybody’s entitled to their own opinion at the end of the day. The stats, the numbers, the things that are important — they don’t lie. It’s all in front of everybody’s face. So if people want to [turn] a blind eye to it, go ahead. It is what it is.”

Eagles LB Haason Reddick talks to the media ahead of Super Bowl LXII. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Reddick Has Been Impressive, And Still Doesn’t Feel The Respect

The stats, the numbers, and the accolades don’t lie. He had a career-high 16 sacks and 26 quarterbacks and a league-high 5 force fumbles in his first season with the Eagles. That was good enough to earn him an invite to the Pro Bowl Games, but was only second-team All-Pro.

And that’s where the lack of respect comes in.

Reddick played well even before he was on a Super Bowl contender. He put up strong numbers in 2021 with the Carolina Panthers and the year before that with the Arizona Cardinals.

Still, there’s something that is causing a scarcity when it comes to respect.

Could it be the team he plays for?

“I don’t know, man,” he said. “There’s something about playing for the Philadelphia Eagles that people do not like. I don’t know what it is.”

Oh c’mon, what reason could people possibly have for not liking the Eagles?

…

Except that one…

…

Or that one…

…

Fine, but who hasn’t wanted to pelt Santa Claus with snowballs?!

Whether he gets respect or not, Reddick and company have a Super Bowl to play in this weekend. Surely, a big, gaudy ring would be a nice way to make sure he gets the respect he deserves.

