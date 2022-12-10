It’s Not Coming Home: England Exits World Cup After Harry Kane Chokes In Loss To France

updated

The 2022 World Cup has been absolutely nuts.

On Friday alone, tournament favorites Brazil were eliminated by Croatia on penalties. That wasn’t even the craziest thing to happen.

Argentina and the Netherlands played an insane World Cup match that featured a benches clearing fight, and a goal in the 100th minute.

READ: BENCHES CLEAR IN WILD ARGENTINA-NETHERLANDS WORLD CUP MATCH

Then on Saturday, Portugal and an emotional Cristiano Ronaldo were eliminated by Morocco, the tournament Cinderella

As an encore, England and France met on Saturday for perhaps the most highly anticipated match of the tournament.

The two historic rivals were both expected to go deep into the tournament, but the draw meant they’d play in the quarterfinals.

France took an early 1-0 lead, but England equalized on a 55th minute Harry Kane penalty that he easily slotted home.

France didn’t wait long to retake the lead, however, as Olivier Giroud had a brilliant header 20 minutes later.

But England weren’t out of the Cup just yet.

They were awarded yet another penalty in the 84th minute, and Kane stepped up to take it and equalize.

It did not go well.

The internet naturally had a field day with the miss, of course.

Kane’s miss naturally also sent France into wild celebrations.

Harry Kane frustrated after missing World Cup penalty kick for England
Harry Kane reacts after he missed a penalty kick during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarter-Final match against France. (Getty Images)

World Cup Close Calls

But England weren’t quite done yet.

As basically the last action of the match, Marcus Rashford had a free kick just outside of the box with a chance to put them into a tie.

And he just barely missed.

What an absolutely heartbreaking way for England to go out of the World Cup. You just hate to see it.

They had opportunity after opportunity and just couldn’t quite do enough.

By expected goals, they far outplayed the French.

Kane by himself had more xG than the entire opposition.

But expected goals aren’t actual ones, and France managed to get the ball in the back of net instead of sailing it over.

The semi-finals are now set, with Argentina taking on Croatia and France getting a surprising Morocco.

And for England, yet again, it’s not coming home.

2022 Fifa World Cup2022 World CupEnglandFranceHarry Kane

Written by Ian Miller

Ian Miller is a former award watching high school actor, ice cream expert and long suffering Dodgers fan. He spends most of his time golfing, eating as much pizza as humanly possible, reading about World War I history, and trying to get the remote back from his dog. Follow him on Twitter.

Leave a Reply