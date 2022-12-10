It’s Not Coming Home: England Exits World Cup After Harry Kane Chokes In Loss To France

The 2022 World Cup has been absolutely nuts.

On Friday alone, tournament favorites Brazil were eliminated by Croatia on penalties. That wasn’t even the craziest thing to happen.

Argentina and the Netherlands played an insane World Cup match that featured a benches clearing fight, and a goal in the 100th minute.

Then on Saturday, Portugal and an emotional Cristiano Ronaldo were eliminated by Morocco, the tournament Cinderella

As an encore, England and France met on Saturday for perhaps the most highly anticipated match of the tournament.

The two historic rivals were both expected to go deep into the tournament, but the draw meant they’d play in the quarterfinals.

France took an early 1-0 lead, but England equalized on a 55th minute Harry Kane penalty that he easily slotted home.

Calm, cool, and collected 🔥



There was no stopping this Harry Kane penalty kick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fa4i1nc4bO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

France didn’t wait long to retake the lead, however, as Olivier Giroud had a brilliant header 20 minutes later.

GIROUD PUTS FRANCE BACK ON TOP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/KRBFrFkgPS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

But England weren’t out of the Cup just yet.

They were awarded yet another penalty in the 84th minute, and Kane stepped up to take it and equalize.

It did not go well.

HARRY KANE MISSES THE PENALTY 😱 pic.twitter.com/UwDpI8qXpQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

The internet naturally had a field day with the miss, of course.

SNF kicks says Kane’s penalty would have been good from 53 yards — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 10, 2022

Kane’s miss naturally also sent France into wild celebrations.

Harry Kane reacts after he missed a penalty kick during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarter-Final match against France. (Getty Images)

World Cup Close Calls

But England weren’t quite done yet.

As basically the last action of the match, Marcus Rashford had a free kick just outside of the box with a chance to put them into a tie.

And he just barely missed.

OH MY



Rashford was this close for England 😬 pic.twitter.com/DrC8rWUhyu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

What an absolutely heartbreaking way for England to go out of the World Cup. You just hate to see it.

They had opportunity after opportunity and just couldn’t quite do enough.

By expected goals, they far outplayed the French.

England (2.59) 1-2 (1.32) France — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) December 10, 2022

Kane by himself had more xG than the entire opposition.

But expected goals aren’t actual ones, and France managed to get the ball in the back of net instead of sailing it over.

The semi-finals are now set, with Argentina taking on Croatia and France getting a surprising Morocco.

And for England, yet again, it’s not coming home.