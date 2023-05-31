Hilarious ‘Always Sunny’ Season 16 Trailer Promises Unfiltered Comedy

Videos by OutKick

A new promo is out for season 16 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and it looks outstanding.

The legendary FXX comedy has been a hit series since it first premiered in 2005, and it’s remained one of the few shows on TV that isn’t afraid to push the envelope.

These days, comedy is about as vanilla as it gets. Thanks to the woke mob, many in entertainment worry about whether or not it’s legal to even laugh anymore.

“Always Sunny” and “South Park” have long carried the banner of just not carrying and doing whatever they want. It’s clearly working because “Sunny” returns for season 16 next week, and it looks like it will be a fun time.

Always Sunny in Philadelphia remains a force in comedy.

Americans need more great comedy now than ever before. People need to remember that it’s okay to laugh. It’s okay to push the envelope, crack edgy jokes and laugh about whatever you want.

Only idiots believe comedy should be censored. Unfortunately, there are a lot of very dumb people in America who want to end careers over even the most mild of jokes.

That’s the culture consuming the country, and we need something to hold up a mirror and mock that mentality.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” remains one of the best comedies on TV. (CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX)

“South Park” and “Always Sunny” have done that for years and will continue. Has “Sunny” lost perhaps a tiny bit of its edge since the mid-2000s? Yes, but it’s still a great comedy series.

We’re talking about a show that literally mocked the #MeToo Movement, made fun of mass shootings, January 6 and just about everything else you can imagine.

Nothing is off-limits and that’s a sign of great comedy.

“Always Sunny” returns June 7 on FXX. (CR: Patrick McElhenney/FX)

Let’s hope “Always Sunny” keeps the momentum rolling with season 16.