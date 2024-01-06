It Was SCENES Last Night At Rutgers As Iowa Women’s Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Dominated Once Again

Videos by OutKick

It was absolute mayhem last night at Rutgers University when Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes took on the Scarlet Knights.

Video posted across social media shows just how big of an impact Clark has not only in helping the No.3 ranked Hawkeyes but also the sport in general.

Clark’s dominance and the popularity of women’s basketball has now made her must-see for anyone that follows the sport. How do I know this? Rutgers Jersey Mike’s Arena was sold out for the first-time last night for a women’s NCAA basketball game since 2006!

To be honest, I don’t really follow college basketball too much until March Madness time. And sure, I’ve heard about Caitlin Clark simply because I cover sports and obviously know she’s a big deal… but I didn’t expect scenes LIKE THIS last night in my home state of New Jersey.

Here’s the line outside Jersey Mike’s Arena before the doors open for tonight’s women’s basketball game between Rutgers and Iowa aka Caitlin Clark night pic.twitter.com/4d4Q8SdgX0 — Pat Lanni (@PatLanniNJ) January 5, 2024

Quite the scene here at Jersey Mike’s Arena as Iowa superstar @CaitlinClark22 tries to leave the building. @StevePoliti @ByJoeyChandler will have stories up soon. pic.twitter.com/Zsxxz2lVmy — Andrew Mills (@AndyMills_NJ) January 6, 2024

CAITLIN CLARK HAD ANOTHER RECORD SETTING TRIPLE-DOUBLE

Clark and Iowa had no problem easily defeating Rutgers 103-69, with Clark scoring 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists – making it her EIGHTH triple-double of 25 points or more throughout her career.

Just how good is that?

No other D1 college basketball player – men or women have ever had more than three!

There’s no doubt about it, Caitlin Clark is on a superstar-type level. The fact that you had thousands of fans waiting around after the game to give her a standing ovation – oh yeah, for an AWAY game by the way, shows just how big she is for the sport.

Caitlin Clark signs autographs and says so long to a raucous applause from the Hawkeye faithful #Rutgers #Iowa pic.twitter.com/iExlfTivVn — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) January 6, 2024

Perhaps the coolest thing about Clark is that she knows that she’s a role model for women’s basketball fans around the country.

After finally making her way through an absolute circus of fans trying to get her autograph, Clark spoke with the media and was asked about the unbelievable reception she had.

“I’m always going to go out of my way to inspire someone else, give them a second of our time – that’s how the game goes. That’s always what I wanted my favorite players to do for me when I was younger… I met so many of the [local college] players… and it’s a special moment [for these fans] that they will cherish forever,” Clark said.

Caitlin Clark on if there’s a signature moment recognizing how much of an impact she has on the younger generation of today #Rutgers #Iowa



🎥: @aleccr12 pic.twitter.com/ppVhqOlhI3 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) January 6, 2024

One thing’s for certain – Caitlin Clark isn’t going nowhere and you can be sure to hear about her throughout the rest of the season.

Just wait till March Madness – Iowa games are going to be must see with this kind of buzz she brings!