Israeli Tank Hammers Hamas In Intense Combat Footage

Videos by OutKick

Incredible combat footage shows an Israeli tank hammering a Hamas position in Gaza.

Israel continues to be at war with Hamas following the slaughter of roughly 1,200 people on October 7th and the kidnapping of hundreds more.

What started as an overwhelming air campaign against Hamas and positions held by the terrorists has transitioned into the ground phase of the war. That means heavy and brutal street-to-street fighting to uproot the terrorists wherever they may be.

Israel continues to fight Hamas, and new combat footage shows a massive Israeli tank cutting loose. (Credit: IDF)

Israeli tank unleashes on Hamas.

The IDF released incredible combat footage from a raid in the Rimal area of Gaza City against “residences of senior Hamas officials” carried out by members of the Paratroopers Brigade.

In the video released by the IDF, a tank can be seen unloading on Hamas positions with multiple massive shots.

You can check out the incredible combat footage below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Israel continues to fight Hamas.

The war has been going on for nearly a month and a half, and while a deal has been reached to release some hostages held by Hamas, it appears there’s still a lot more combat to come.

This isn’t like a war ignorant American talking heads who never sniffed combat are used to. This is full blown urban combat. That means going street to street and if necessary, home to home in order to crush the terrorist threat.

The fighting is bloody, brutal and unrelenting, and as much as some people in America might want to hide with their heads in the sand, that’s simply the reality of war.

Israel remains at war with Hamas. (Credit: IDF)

For now, Israel continues to hammer the terrorists that attacked it October 7th, and is using overwhelming firepower – like a massive tank – to do so. Let me know your thoughts on the war at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.