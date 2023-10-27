Israeli Forces Obliterate Hamas In Insane And Violent Combat Footage

Videos by OutKick

Incredible combat footage has surfaced of Israeli commandos obliterating Hamas.

Israel continues to hammer the terror organization in retaliation for the October 7th terrorist attack that left more than 1,400 people dead, including dozens of Americans. Hundreds more were taken hostage.

The details of the horrific attack, including the murder of women and babies, left the civilized world sickened, and the Israelis have been unrelenting in avenging those lost.

Now, new footage has surfaced, and it’s absolutely insane.

Israel hammers Hamas overnight in Gaza.

Fox News’ Trey Yingst tweeted video Friday morning of commandos from Israel’s Flotilla 13 – the nation’s version of Navy SEALs – absolutely getting after it in southern Gaza.

The footage shows commandos opening fire with rifles and heavy weapons against Hamas targets. One part of the video appears to show the immediate aftermath of a huge explosion.

Give it a watch below, and shoot me your thoughts on Israel obliterating Hamas to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

NAVY RAID: Israel’s Flotilla 13 conducted a raid against southern Gaza overnight to destroy Hamas targets pic.twitter.com/o0qBwt0yWw — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 27, 2023

Israeli commandos obliterate Hamas targets.

You simply love to see it. You simply love to see highly-trained commandos moving with speed and precision while opening a can of whoop ass on some terrorists.

If that doesn’t make you want to crack a cold beer and raise a couple toasts and cheers, then you might want to check to make sure you have a pulse.

Hamas terrorists went into Israel, slaughtered innocent men, women and children and kidnapped hundreds. The evil scumbags unleashed a wave of terror that shocked and stunned anyone with a heart and a sense of what’s right and wrong.

Now, the Israelis are hitting back and they’re hitting back hard. For those of you who don’t know, Israel has some seriously talented men and women in the military.

Israel has some incredibly elite special operations units. (Credit: Photographers of the Israeli Navy and IDF Spokesman/Israeli Navy Spokesman/Wiki Commons/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:לוחמיהקומנדוהימי.JPG)

Sayeret Matkal and Flotilla 13 are both incredibly talented, and the former is its version of a Tier One unit. I have no doubt both have been very busy since October 7th, and will be for a very long time. Definitely send me your thoughts on the combat footage above to David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and don’t be afraid to crack a cold one and toast the guys doing everything possible to get the bad guys and save the hostages.