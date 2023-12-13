Israeli Soldier Guns Down Terrorist After Brutal Grenade Blast: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

An Israeli soldier with guts of steel went toe-to-toe with a pair of terrorists, and lived to fight another day.

In absolutely shocking and stunning combat footage shared by the IDF, a soldier battling Hamas terrorists in Gaza found himself face-to-face with the enemy in Sajaiya.

He quickly killed one of them, but the other bad guy lobbed a grenade that detonated into his position. Somehow, the blast didn’t kill or seriously injure the soldier.

That’s when he made the decision it was time to go on offense and quickly find and eliminate the remaining terrorist.

That’s exactly what he did, and the footage is downright nuts. Give it a watch, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

(Warning: some might find the video disturbing)

במסגרת הקרבות בסג׳עייה, לוחם מילואים מיחידת יהל״ם של חיל ההנדסה הקרבית הותקל בשני מחבלים מטווח אפס.



לאחר שחיסל את המחבל הראשון ונפצע מזריקת רימונים לעברו, הלוחם פעל בקור רוח, ניהל קרב יריות תוך חתירה למגע וחיסל מחבל נוסף ששהה במבנה. pic.twitter.com/rkrOQhhQAz — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) December 12, 2023

Israeli soldier smokes a pair of terrorists.

That’s about as close as combat ever gets. Battling inside compounds and houses is usually referred to as CQB (close-quarters battle or close-quarters combat), and there’s usually some very specific tactics used to flow through a building. For obvious reasons, we won’t be discussing those on a public forum with millions of readers. Let’s not help out the bad guys.

However, this soldier didn’t really do CQB, which is what makes the video so downright shocking. He held his point at the threshold of the door and just started pouring it on.

Israeli soldier kills terrorists at close range. (Credit: Screenshot/X video https://twitter.com/IDFSpokesperson/status/1734634970621096093)

What does the dude do after having a grenade blow up directly in front of him? He got up and kept fighting.

Not only did he get up and find the guy, but he killed him. Turns out that people don’t enjoy getting shot at or blown up. Finding and killing people trying to kill you is a consistent trend in militaries around the world!

Former 160th SOAR Little Bird pilot Gregory Coker was shot down in Iraq during an incredibly intense and violent mission.



His request after rescue arrived?



"Find that motherf*cker and kill him."



Badass! Full interview soon! pic.twitter.com/2r5ogpR6Uj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 5, 2023

Israel continues to battle Hamas in Gaza following the horrible October 7th terrorist attack, but at least we now know there are two terrorists that have been deleted from the war in swift order. You simply love to see it. Let me know your thoughts on this gunfight at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.